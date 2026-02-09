Sigcho-Lopez launches independent bid for 4th Congressional District seat

Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th Ward, has launched an independent election bid for the seat held by retiring U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

The 4th Congressional District spans much of the majority-Hispanic portions of Chicago’s west and southwest sides, as well as west Cook County suburbs and a portion of eastern DuPage County. Garcia, who has represented the district since 2019, announced his decision not to run one day before the Nov. 3, 2025, primary election filing deadline. His chief of staff, Patty Garcia (no relation) collected enough signatures to run for the Democratic nomination.

At the time, Sigcho-Lopez indicated that he would explore running as an independent candidate. But it wasn’t until Jan. 28 that he made the campaign official. Sigcho-Lopez has until May 26 to submit his nominating petitions, and he would need to survive any legal challenges to those petitions to remain on the November general election ballot.

Sigcho-Lopez is a familiar figure in Chicago progressive political circles and a major ally of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. He said that he has already been doing outreach to the suburbs where he is less known. And while Sigcho-Lopez acknowledged that winning as an independent is inherently challenging, he said he believes he has a message that will resonate with voters tired of business as usual.

The road to ballot access

Sigcho-Lopez was born in Quinto, Ecuador, and moved to United States when he was 17. He is a math professor and public policy researcher at the University of Illinois Chicago and worked as executive director of the Pilsen Alliance community advocacy group. Sigcho-Lopez was part of an informal slate of Democratic Socialist candidates who ran for Chicago City Council in 2019, and he held the seat ever since.

Patty Garcia is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Lupe Castillo, 22nd Ward Republican Committeeperson, who ran against Chuy Garcia in the last two elections, is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

Teacher Ed Hershey, of Bridgeport, is running as a Working Class Party candidate. When he ran for 4th District in 2024, he earned 5.11 percent of the vote. Under state election law that percentage was enough to make the Working Class Party an established party in the 4th District for the 2026 election cycle. Established party candidates have lower signature requirements than independent candidates.

Political lobbyist Mayra Macías, of Chicago’s Scottsdale neighborhood, is running as an independent. Independent candidates must collect between 10,816 and 17,304 signatures from registered 4th District voters to appear on the general election ballot. By comparison, Democrat candidates must collect at least 697 signatures, and Republican candidates must collect at least 371, and Working Class Party candidates had to collect at least 54.

Once candidates submit their nominating petitions, any registered voter within the district can challenge their validity. This is why candidates usually try to collect three times as many signatures as the legal minimum.

Campaign positions

In an interview with Chronicle Media a day after his campaign kickoff, Sigcho-Lopez decried Patty Garcia as someone “who has made the deal behind closed doors,” and said that the district is looking for someone who is “unbought, independent and hasn’t bowed to corporate interests.”

Garcia’s campaign declined to comment on Sigcho-Lopez’s entry into the race.

Sigcho-Lopez said that, traveling around the 4th District, he heard about the same issues his ward faces – connected developers getting deals in city projects, heavy-handed federal immigration enforcement and people struggling to pay bills.

“People across the 4th Congressional District are worried about federal deployment of mercenary groups to attack American citizens – and, of course, the growing pain of working people just trying to make the ends meet, struggling with mortgages, with healthcare, with education.” Sigcho-Lopez said. “We’ve seen people afraid to go to work, to [medical appointments], the kids are afraid to come to school.”

He also said he feels federal legislators aren’t doing enough to address those issues.

“After seeing the lack of leadership in this moment from the congresspeople, it is important to step up.” Sigcho-Lopez said. “We can’t fight this administration with closed-door deals.”

While he said acknowledged that “I know we’re underdogs,” he argued that the fact that about 200 people showed up to his campaign kickoff suggests that it has legs.

“We see a lot of young people from our communities who are fed up, who are sick and tired of being sick and tired of the status quo, of going along,” Sigcho-Lopez said. “I’m so humbled to see people who still hope we can fight.”

He said that he’s going out and talking to people in the West Suburban portions of the 4th District, specifically mentioning Berwyn, Cicero, Lyons, Melrose Park, Franklin Park and La Grange. In La Grange, Sigcho-Lopez attended a town hall about the proposal to demolish Jackson Square Antique Mall and replace it with condos – and he said he found the dynamic, with residents who want to preserve a community landmark, and a developer applying for municipal funds, familiar.

“La Grange and [26th ward] communities have a lot in common,” he said.

If elected, Sigcho-Lopez said that he would have several priorities. Reducing the cost of living and reversing cuts to federal services approved under the second Trump administration. He was also in favor of reducing the military budget and putting it into social services and public education.

“We got to repeal the ‘Big Betrayal Bill’ that has taken money from the working people and given it to the super-rich,” he said. “I think it’s important that we talk about not only repealing this, but to create an alternative, to show the government’s power to help people, not to torture them, not to kill them, but to create a safe society across the country.”

Sigcho-Lopez has been a consistent proponent of universal healthcare, emphasizing that expanding access to mental health is an important component of any healthcare reform. He would support reversing federal cuts to programs that seek to reduce crime through methods other than enforcement.

Sigcho-Lopez said he was in favor of immigration reform that would create a path for citizenship for undocumented immigrants. And, as he noted, he has been calling for abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency long before the recent controversies made that position more politically palatable.

Sigcho-Lopez added that, while his position hasn’t changed, his top priority would be to ensure ICE agents are held accountable and follow proper procedures.

“We want to make sure there’s due process, that there are warrants, that (the im-migration agents) unmask themselves, like law enforcement does,” he said. “But eventually, this agency should be abolished.”

Sigcho-Lopez, who has frequently referred to ICE agents in Chicago as “fascist Nazis,” sometimes to their face, said that “here will be justice, just like Nuremberg trials.”

But his No. 1 priority, he said, was to reform campaign finance laws to “take big money out of politics.”

Sigcho-Lopez said he was familiar with Hershey, and said that he wasn’t worried about him cutting into his left-wing support.

“I’m glad there are options on the ballot,” he said. “I think it’s important for the health of democracy to have a debate of ideas.”

Sigcho-Lopez said that he is committed to his duties as an alderman – and he wasn’t too concerned that the campaign would take him away from his day job.

“I’m a father of triplets. I have been an alderman for seven years,” he said. “Many working people in my community, they work two to three jobs and still find time to spend with their families. It’s definitely going to be a lot more work, and I’m glad to do it.”