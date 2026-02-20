Simmons blasts Fine over MAGA donors; Fine targets Biss

At a 9th Congressional District candidates’ forum Thursday, state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, called on state Sen. Laura Fine, D-Glenview, to return money from Trump supporters and Republican mega-donors.

Simmons said Fine’s campaign for Congress is being propped up by thousands of dollars from major Republican donors and more than $1 million from dark-money outside spending groups.

Simmons said the money from Make America Great Again supporters “has no place in the 9th District.”

He repeatedly asked Fine to reject the contributions, which, he said, threaten to “drown out” voices of many communities across the 9th District.

Simmons concluded the night with a final call for Fine to return the money and protect her independence from GOP mega-donors.

“It’s simple: you can stand up to MAGA Republicans when they are the ones funding your campaign and attempting to buy your seat,” said Simmons.

Simmons said he rejects every penny from corporate political action committees and American Israel Public Affairs Committee money. He said he is running to represent the voices too often ignored by politicians funded by wealthy insiders.

Fine’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment about Simmons’ claims, but did claim that fellow candidate Daniel Biss, D-Evanston, lied to voters at the forum when he denied taking campaign donations from Trump supporters or Republican donors.

Fine’s camp said it is part of a disturbing pattern of Biss misleading voters at every turn, like when he promised to serve a full term as mayor of Evanston before breaking the promise to run for Congress. Fine’s campaign said Biss took in the maximum contributions from Paul Finnegan, who ran convicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s Super PAC and Biss’ Evanston mayoral campaign.

Finnegan has given $122,500 to the Republican National Committee, Republican National Congressional Committee and National Republican Senatorial Committee, Fine’s campaign said.

Biss’ State Central Committee account took in $6,900 from Tim Sullivan, who has contributed $30,000 to Illinois Republicans, Fine’s campaign said.

Biss has taken a combined $74.500 from James Frank, who has contributed more than $5 million to Illinois Republicans and Republican political efforts, and $65,500 to national Republicans and organization, including NRCC and NRSC, according to Fine’s camp.

“We simply can’t believe anything coming out of his mouth at this point. Daniel Biss has relied on Republican donors for years and voters are sick of politicians who say whatever it takes to win an election,” a spokesperson for the Fine campaign said.

Biss’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.