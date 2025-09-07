Sorensen raises funds off opponents’ rhetoric, support for Trump policies

Fourteen months out from the General Election, Republicans Dillan Vancil and Julie Bickelhaupt are both eager to take on incumbent 17th District Congressman Eric Sorensen.

Sorensen, in turn, is wasting no time fundraising off Vancil and Bickelhaupt’s rhetoric, using their attacks to issue warning calls to supporters and urging, “We’re going to need (money): this race is starting to heat up.”

Vancil, from Monmouth, who declared in February, is the owner of Dame Fine Coffee, a chain of seven shops around west central Illinois and eastern Iowa. Vancil has called Sorensen a “sellout,” and alleges that he “does not represent the values of Rockford.”

Bickelhaupt, who is chair of the Carroll County Board and works for the Hereford cattle farm her family owns, entered the GOP primary in August. She has accused Sorensen of being “everything wrong with politics today,” saying he’s “embraced extreme policies and pandering political theater.”

Sorensen is emphasizing the swing nature of his district and its status as a “critical seat” that congressional Democrats need to retain as they work to take back the U.S. House from “far-right extremists.”

National Republicans, he said, have “spent millions here the last few years, we can expect our airwaves to start getting flooded. Soon.”

Sorensen responded to Bickelhaupt’s entry into the race with a fundraising email blast near the end of August, saying, “Given how much MAGA Republicans in Congress have allowed Donald Trump to do – at the expense of our freedoms – it’s concerning that another Trump-loving challenger has already announced their bid this early in the race.”

“It signals their attempt at clearing any challenge to Donald Trump’s authoritarian efforts, and it means we have to focus even more on grassroots fundraising to counter the barrage of attacks coming our way,” the email blast added.

In fact, it’s not “early” in the electoral process: candidates from both parties have been circulating nominating petitions since Aug. 5 as part of the legal process for having their names placed on the March 17 primary ballot.

Sorensen appears to be doing well. Last week, his campaign announced that it had “surpassed our monthly fundraising goal, and are headed into September in a better position to defend this critical seat from far-right extremists.”

The Sorensen campaign also opined that “unlike most of Illinois, IL-17 is deep, deep purple. In fact, this is a district that Republicans carried statewide in 2022.”

That is only partially true. While the 17th was the only one of the 14 congressional districts in Illinois represented by a Democrat to have any statewide Republican candidates win a majority of the vote, three out of five of the statewide office seekers to win in the 17th were Democrats, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Treasurer Michael Frerichs. No Republican candidate won statewide office in 2022.

Sorensen won re-election in November by 8.8 percent, a nearly 28,000-vote winning margin.

The Cook Political Report lists the 17th as “likely Democrat,” which the CPR defines as “not considered competitive at this point but ha(s) the potential to become engaged.”

The election results may have been affected by news late in the 2024 campaign that Sorensen’s opponent, retired jurist Joe McGraw, didn’t live in the 17th District. There is no constitutional or legal requirement that a candidate for Congress live in the district they are running for, only that they be a citizen of the state. However, McGraw was painted as out of touch by Democrats and was likely damaged by the disclosure.

Whoever wins the GOP primary in March, the winner will most likely face an expensive campaign in their attempt to unseat Sorensen in the General Election. In 2024, Sorensen raised $4.7 million while McGraw raised $1.3 million.

The 17th District is 69 percent white (non-Hispanic) 13.1 percent Black, and 3.5 percent Hispanic. While geographically heavily rural after redistricting in 2022, it also includes the Democratic-tending urban areas of Rockford, Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and part of the Quad Cities.