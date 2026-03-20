Table finally set for congressional elections in November

Given the ongoing controversy and controlled chaos of some recently concluded Illinois congressional primaries, it’s easy to forget that most congressional races were routine, traditional contests between competing political parties and ideologies.

Massively funded outside special interest groups connected to the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), cryptocurrency interests like Fairshake, and artificial intelligence interests spent over $60 million, in addition to what candidates themselves raised in the 2nd, 7th, 8th and 9th congressional district primary races.

It worked in some cases but not in others. AIPAC went 2-out-of-4 after spending a reported $22 million in Tuesday’s primary election.

In the Democratic 7th District primary on Chicago’s westside and near west suburbs, LaShawn K. Ford overcame $2.5 million in attack ads paid for by Fairshake, and $5 million in AIPAC-funded ads supporting his main rival, Melissa Conyears-Ervin.

In the general election Ford will face retired farmer Chad Koppie, who lives 40 miles outside the 7th district boundaries in Kane County.

In the 9th District Democratic primary, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss prevailed, despite approximately $7 million being spent against him and supporting rival State Senator Laura Fine.

Biss will face John Elleson of Arlington Heights in November. Elleson won a four-way Republican primary. The 9th District covers northern Cook County and parts of McHenry and Lake counties.

Outside money apparently did have an impact in the 8th District Democratic primary, helping former Congresswoman Melissa Bean come from behind to win over an 8-candidate primary field.

Bean, who served in the House from 2005 to 2011, received $4 million from Elect Chicago Women, which is affiliated with AIPAC, more than $1 million in support from Think Big, an artificial intelligence super PAC, and more than $500,000 in support ads from the cryptocurrency funded Protect Progress.

The district includes parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties.

In the 2nd District, Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller won a 10-candidate primary with 40.4 percent. Jesse Jackson Jr, (who was attempting a political comeback after resigning and serving a 17-month prison sentence for the misuse of campaign funds) had 29 percent of the vote. Miller benefitted from $2.4 million from an AIPAC-connected group, while Jackson was supported by $1.1 million from an AI-related PAC. Miller raised just over $2 million on her own, while Jackson raised just $220,000.

Miller will face Republican Mike Noack, a truck driver from Kankakee County, in the general election.

AIPAC and other large PAC money groups say they’re not going anywhere.

“If you support pro-crypto policies, we will show up big,” Fairshake spokesman Geoff Vetter said in a statement. “If you oppose crypto and American innovation, we will show up big. That message is now clear at both the state level and federal level.”

An article on the coindesk.com website said the $10 million Fairshake spent against Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, who was supported by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in her bid for the Democratic nomination for Senate, was “more than 5 percent of its war chest.”

Pritzker labelled AIPAC’s spending in Illinois primaries “interference.”

“It became an organization that was supporting Donald Trump and people who follow Donald Trump,” Pritzker told the Associated Press. “AIPAC really is not an organization that I think today I would want any part of.”

In a press release Tuesday, AIPAC didn’t mention the mixed results, but said its 6.5 million members “remain committed to supporting Democrats and Republicans who support a strong U.S.-Israel relationship and helping defeat those who don’t.”

The Associated Press opined that the dark money PAC’s “coy strategy did not stop the AI and crypto industries’ interventions from becoming a lightning rod in the rowdy primaries,” as impacted candidates pushed back publicly and loudly.

In a March 18 press release, the Chicago Teacher’s Union bemoaned “unlimited corporate and dark money spending in elections, drowning out the voices of working people, educators, and families.”

“Illinois should be curbing billionaires’ and corporations’ ability to spend unlimited money on politics, especially when the money they wield is directly taken from our schools, which are still underfunded,” the CTU said.

In other uncrowded primary races not affected by major PAC dollars, incumbent four-term Democrat Sean Casten in the 6th District easily defeated challenger Joey Ruzevich by a 42 percent margin, 67,220 to 21,245. Casten will face a rematch with Republican Niki Conforti in November. Conforti beat Skylar Duensing in the GOP primary 82.3 percent to 17.7 percent.

The 6th District covers parts of southwestern Cook County and southeastern DuPage County.

In one of the quietest races, six-term incumbent Democrat Brad Schneider of Highland Park cruised to a 79-21 percent, 39,000-vote win over challenger Morgan Coghill. He will face fellow Highland Park resident Carl Lambrecht, who ran uncontested in the GOP primary, in the general election.

Like the 9th District, the 10th Congressional District covers parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

Incumbent 11th District U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, who had no primary opponent, will face Elburn Village President Jeff Walter in November. Walter took 43 percent of the vote in a four-candidate Republican primary. The 11th District covers parts of DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, McHenry and Lake counties, as well Will and Boone counties.

Incumbent U.S. Rep Nikki Budzinski easily defeated Dylan Blaha in the Democratic primary in the 13th District, 75.5 percent to 24.5 percent. In November she will face Republican Jeff Wilson, who won his primary over Joshua Loyd 76.5 percent to 32.5 percent.

Four-term incumbent Lauren Underwood will once again face Republican James Marter in the 14th District in November, after Marter won the primary against Gary Vician 75.1 percent to 24.9 percent. Marter, who lost to Underwood in 2024, lost his reelection bid to the Oswego Library board in 2025.

The 14th District includes all or part of Kane, Kendall, DeKalb and four other counties.

And in the sprawling 17th Congressional district, two-term Democratic incumbent Eric Sorensen will face coffee entrepreneur Dillan Vancil in November, after Vancil beat Julie Bickelhaupt in the GOP primary with 57 percent of the vote.

The 17th District includes parts of Winnebago, Tazewell, McLean, Peoria, Mercer, Stephenson, Fulton, Peoria, Henry, Warren, and McDonough counties, and all of Carroll, Rock Island, Whiteside and Knox counties.