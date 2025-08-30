Vancil, Bickelhaupt vying for shot at Sorensen’s 17th Congressional seat 

Republicans Dillan Vancil, an entrepreneur from Monmouth, and Julie Bickelhaupt, a seventh-generation cattle farmer from Mount Carroll, are both chomping at the bit to take on incumbent 17th District Congressman Eric Sorensen.

However, they’ll have to square off with each other first.

The 17th District’s purplish political coloration reflects its mix of farmland and urban centers. Vice President Kamala Harris won the 17th District in 2024 by 4 percentage points, but two years earlier Gov. J.B. Pritzker won the district by just 2 points. Democrat Alexi Giannoulias lost the Secretary of State’s race in the district in 2022 by 5 points to Republican Dan Brady.

The Cook Political Report lists the IL 17th as “likely Democrat,” which the CPR defines as “not considered competitive at this point but ha(s) the potential to become engaged.”

Both Vancil and Bickelhaupt are working to engage voters. Vancil announced in February; Bickelhaupt announced two weeks ago. However, while their next opponent will be each other in the March 17 GOP primary, both Bickelhaupt and Vancil are focusing their fire on Sorensen.

“While Eric Sorensen was reading the weather on TV, I was raising cattle, working the land, and keeping a family business afloat. That’s the difference between us,” Bickelhaupt said without elaborating.

Bickelhaupt, who is chair of the Carroll County Board, opined that Sorensen would not have won election without Democratic gerrymandering of the district, which, while containing large rural areas, connects to numerous urban areas.

Bickelhaupt said her campaign will focus on “three top priorities; tackling the rising cost of living that burdens working families, protecting agriculture as Illinois’ leading economic driver, and strengthening education by empowering parents, expanding opportunities for choice, and ensuring every community has strong public schools.”

Bickelhaupt accuses Sorensen of not supporting farmers and working families.

“Eric Sorensen is everything wrong with politics today,” she said. “He’s embraced extreme policies and pandering political theater, while families are just trying to pay the bills.”

She said she’ll “fight to lower costs on everything from energy to health care, defend our jobs, and make sure Illinois families have a fair shot at a better life.”

Vancil is a former railroad engineer and the owner of Dame Fine Coffee, a chain of seven shops in west central Illinois and eastern Iowa. “Dame” is an acronym for the first names of family members.

“I’m not a career politician. I’m a husband, a dad, a small-business owner, and someone who loves this part of Illinois,” Vancil said on his campaign site. “I’m running for Congress because I think we need more people in Washington who know what it’s like to work long hours, sign the front of a paycheck, and stretch every dollar to make things work.”

Speaking with WGLT 89.1 public radio recently, Vancil said, “I think there’s a nationwide movement to keep the House and Senate in 2026.

Vancil also expressed support for the Trump administration policies, saying, “I think they’re heading in the right direction with the Big, Beautiful Bill. I don’t think we’ve cut deep enough. We’ve got to be more strict with that.”

Vancil had been on the road steadily through the spring and summer since announcing, pulling a trailer decorated with his campaign logo, attending fairs and county GOP gatherings and other local events, and holding fundraisers. He recently estimated he’d put 25,000 miles on his truck.

He’s kept a running commentary, with photos, on his Facebook page of the events he’s attended (he has the likely distinction of being the only congressional candidate to stand for a photo covered in mud after a mud volleyball game.)

Hard work and messaging aside, money will play a key role in the General Election campaign. The 2024 Republican challenger, Joe McGraw, a retired jurist, did not receive strong support from outside GOP groups, and received far fewer contributions and far less cash than Congressman Sorensen.

In 2024, Sorensen raised $4.7 million and spent $2.8 million, while McGraw raised $1.3 million. Sorensen waged a strongly local campaign that focused on the needs of district constituents and stressed his bipartisan outreach. The result was a 3.5-percent, 11,000-vote increase over his freshman campaign. with a 7.5 percent/21,000-plus vote victory. This followed his 52 percent-to 48 percent, 9,285-vote win over Esther Joy King in 2022.

In the second quarter this year Sorensen raised $725,271 and had $544,742 on hand as of June 30. Meanwhile, Vancil took in $81,211 in the second quarter, and had $34,223 as of June 30.

“I think we’re going to get some national help,” Vancil told WGLT, though national leaders seldom support non-incumbents in primaries. “The 17th is the most winnable district in the state of Illinois. We’re pounding the pavement every day.”

Sorensen has his own primary opponent in March, Montez Soliz of Rockford.