Vancil leads Bickelhaupt in 17th Congress GOP primary cash, but still far behind Sorensen

Five weeks out from the March 17 primary, the two candidates in the Republican primary for 17th Congress are working to build up their campaign funds and attacking incumbent Democrat Congressman Eric Sorensen, while avoiding criticizing each other.

Sorensen, meanwhile, has increased his huge fundraising advantage over both Republicans, Dillan Vancil, a former railroad engineer and the owner of a chain of coffee shops, and Julie Bickelhaupt, a seventh generation cattle farmer from Mount Carroll and chair of the Carroll County Board.

Neither Republican enjoys anything like Sorensen’s more than 130 large donor contributions between $1,000 and $7,000 each. And Sorensen’s $125,197 in aggregated contributions from ActBlue is more than Vancil’s and Bickelhaupt’s take through the GOP’s WinRed combined.

Sorensen ended September with $815,733 banked, took in $270,127 in the fourth quarter, spent $166,676 and had $924,837 at the new year. He’s raised $1.4 million in total.

Vancil, who has been on the road campaigning since last spring, had $53,774 on hand Sept. 30, raised $23,102 last quarter, spent $24,647, and had $52,229 to start 2026. He’s raised $151,514 in total, including a personal loan of $12,700.

Last quarter he spent $3,652 on yard signs, $2,627 on ads, $3,000 on various consulting and $8,432 in election compliance

Bickelhaupt has lagged behind Vancil, with $24,137 banked Sept. 30. She raised $23,764 last quarter, spent $15,693 and started the new year with $32,217. She’s raised only $43,996 since announcing her candidacy, including a $5,000 loan from herself. Last quarter she spent $2,872 on printing and mailing and $3,327 on consulting,

She had a fundraiser in Canton on Feb. 4.

Bickelhaupt says she will focus on three top priorities, including the rising cost of living that burdens working families, protecting agriculture, “and strengthening education by empowering parents, expanding opportunities for choice, and ensuring every community has strong public schools.”

Bickelhaupt accuses Sorensen of not supporting farmers and working families, calling him “everything wrong with politics today.”

Vancil has expressed strong support for the Trump administration policies, saying, “I think they’re heading in the right direction with the big, beautiful bill. I don’t think we’ve cut deep enough. We’ve got to be more strict with that.”

In 2024 Republican challenger Joe McGraw, a retired jurist, did not receive strong support from outside GOP groups, and received far fewer contributions and far less cash than Sorensen, who raised $4.7 million and spent $2.8 million, while McGraw raised $1.3 million

Sorensen won by a solid 8.8 percent margin. This election cycle the Cook Political Report lists the 17th as “likely Democrat,” which it defines as “not considered competitive at this point but ha(s) the potential to become engaged.”

Vancil has expressed optimism at his chances against Sorensen, saying he believes “there’s a nationwide movement to keep the House and Senate in 2026.” But making good on that optimism will require serious money in the sprawling 17th Congressional district, which encompasses Rockford up north, down south along the Iowa border for 200 miles, and running back east as far as Peoria.

Both Vancil and Bickelhaupt have sounded like they are in general election mode. On Jan. 20, Bickelhaupt took a shot at Sorensen on the Peoria GOP website, saying “Our Congressman is more focused on ensuring there is a drag queen in every library than on ensuring your family has a hot meal on every plate.” If she wins, she said, “Prices, not political pageantry, will be my focus.”

On Jan. 23, Vancil ripped into Sorensen for criticizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Rockford. Sorensen had accused ICE of being “out of control,” and said their tactics were not being used to lower crime, and “have never been.”

“This is about intimidation and stoking fear among our neighbors,” he said.

In a video, Vancil claimed that voters were “being sold a dangerous lie by Eric Sorensen,” who, he noted, had voted for the Laken Riley Act. That law mandates that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain and deport illegal immigrants who commit various crimes.

Sorensen was one of 48 Democrats to join all House Republicans in voting for the law in January 2025. At a press conference at that time, he said that illegal immigration is an issue his constituents frequently bring up as a concern.

“I am so concerned with what’s happening at the southern border. I believe that we need to do more,” he said. “But addressing the problem, it has to be done in a way that includes both securing our border and fixing the broken immigration system.”

Sorensen has since voted against additional funding for ICE, saying they must be held accountable for tactics that are victimizing law-abiding Americans.

Sorensen’s statement generally echoes a joint statement signed by 629 legislators from at least 49 states and Washington, D.C. and released Feb. 3. It reads in part:

“We are stepping into extraordinarily dangerous territory in this country and have reached an unimaginable point where ICE and Border Patrol agents have now, twice within one month, killed U.S. citizens on camera while the federal government tells us not to believe our own eyes.”