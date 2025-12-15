A Dickens of a holiday special

Blake Montgomery has quite a Christmas present ready for anyone willing to go with him on a journey.

Montgomery has revived his award-winning production, “Charles Dickens Begrudgingly Performs ‘A Christmas Carol’ Again” at Theater Wit in Chicago.

Montgomery continually interacts with the audience in a 90-minute performance that interweaves a holiday party thrown by Dickens and the English author’s classic Christmas tale.

The energy Montgomery brings to the role is impressive, bounding up stairs multiple times to interact with audience members and for lighting changes.

“Rehearsal built up my stamina, and my concentration to focus that long,” Montgomery told Chronicle Media. “Two or three weeks ago, it seemed impossible to do the show for that long.

“It’s a bit of an endurance thing. I put out as much energy as possible. I go out and meet the audience. I give them no choice but to follow. At the end, I am exhausted but it is what the audience deserves.”

The show’s premise is that now 213 years old, Dickens finds himself once again booked to perform his overly familiar Christmas tale just as he has done every December since 1853. His plan is to scrap the telling of the tale and have a festive holiday party instead.

“The concept evolved by leaps and jumps,” Montgomery said. “I wanted to do ‘A Christmas Carol.’ I fell in love with Dickens, but his narrative voice is missing in the movies and the play.”

The title came about with a leap to imagine Dickens still performing the story and the awareness early on that he is done with performing the tale decades after he wrote it.

Montgomery first performed the piece he wrote in 2011 at The Building Stage. He earned a Jeff Award for Solo Performance in the non-Equity wing. He brought it back to the stage in 2024.after an 11-year hiatus.

“This show is constantly evolving. Each successive season has been an opportunity to further shape the material reflecting my experiences in performances and in life,” Montgomery said. “This year that process is getting a big kick in the pants.

“I wanted to work with a director to focus on Dickens’ journey, sharpen the humor, amplify the pathos and deepen the relationship with the audience.”

The Chicago resident said as the creator and performer, he had no qualms about bringing Jonathan Berry on as director of the production.

‘I thought about how things worked and how to move the production forward,” Montgomery said. “Some things are better handled with someone coming in and standing in for the audience, getting what is coming across to the audience,” he said. “I look at it as getting the last 5 or 10 percent out of the production.”

Montgomery puts his improvisation abilities to work pre-performance, chatting and joking with audience members as they enter the Theater Wit show. There are candy canes and even a spot of tea for anyone willing to venture up toward the stage and past the gregarious Dickens.

“It’s really about welcoming the audience. There is tea to serve. Whatever kind of happens, happens,” the resident of the city’s Andersonville neighborhood said. “People do not have to engage. Some do engage and there’s some entertainment.

“They are like ‘He’s actually talking to us. It is more important to stay open. It depends on the night, but I actually have a plan. I want to have them honor that invite. I am still in negotiations with the audience. When they talk, Dickens must respond. He can’t just pretend the audience members aren’t there.”

The meaning of the play, Montgomery said, is as tied to audience relations as Dickens’ story.

“This is changing him, and hopefully it changes us,” he said.

Montgomery has been involved in theater since junior high school. He wound up going to Middlebury College because it had “a theater department.”

His plan was to do a little theater work, but study other stuff. Then it became having a double major with theater as one of them.

“It was a terrible plan,” Montgomery admits, “but theater was the thing that made me feel something.”

His artistic training has included time at Ecole Jacques Lecog and the Dell’Arte School of Physical Theater.

“I haven’t fully figured out how to make a career of it,” Montgomery joked of theater, “but it is the life I want.”

For more than a quarter-century, Montgomery has called Chicago “home.”

He encourages people looking for a fun holiday event to come to his one-man show.

“Imagine a 2025 Charles Dickens. He’s 213 years old and has been performing the same story since 1883,” Montgomery said. “It’s been 172 consecutive years and he’s over it. He’s got some plans. He will have to perform ‘A Christmas Carol,’ but it is going to be different than it’s ever been in the past.”

Tickets for “Charles Dickens Begrudgingly Performs ‘A Christmas Carol’ Again” may be purchased at theaterwit.org or by calling the Theater Wit Box Office at 773-975-8150. Theater Wit is at 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. The show runs through Dec. 28.

