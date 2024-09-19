A look at some of podcast pioneer’s contributions

Scott Aukerman is one of the early pioneers of the podcast format.

He co-founded the Earwolf podcast network in 2010 and shortly thereafter began as host of the podcast “Comedy Bang! Bang!”

It eventually spun off into a television series on the IFC network for five seasons, but even after that ended, the podcast has maintained a huge cult following. Having started his career as a writer for the sketch comedy series “Mr. Show with Bob [Odenkirk] and David [Cross],” Aukerman’s quick wit is perfect for the improv podcast genre. Here are five podcasts Aukerman produces or serves as host:

“Threedom” — When improv actors Paul F. Tompkins and Lauren Lapkus joined Aukerman on a comedy tour, they found out they got along famously. Since 2018, they gather each week in the studio (or previously socially distanced in Aukerman’s back yard) to discuss their random, hilarious opinions on an assortment of topics, including whatever reality shows they’re watching, stories about old roommates, and tales from their first jobs (in a segment they call “Restaurant Roundup”). At the end of each episode, they play an improv game that is submitted from listeners. (Earwolf.com)

“U Springin’ Springsteen On My Bean?” — The title of this podcast changes with each season, but the premise is that actors Adam Scott and Scott Aukerman gather together as “superfan Adam Scott Aukerman” to reminisce about the Boss, Bruce Springsteen. It features them “diving into a track-by-track breakdown” of Springsteen’s first album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.” You can also scroll back to prior seasons, which are about the bands U2, Talking Heads, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They’re respectively called “U Talkin’ U2 to Me?” “U Talkin’ Talking Heads 2 My Talking Head?” and “R U Talkin’ RHCP RE: Me?” (Earwolf.com)

“Comedy Bang! Bang!” — Hosted by Aukerman’s alter ego, Scott Aukerman, this comedy-radio-show podcast features a celebrity guest, plus some unexpected characters who pop in via the show’s “open-door policy.” One day, it could be Paul F. Tompkins as the legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, and the next, it could be Andy Daly as Byron Denniston, a fictional stalker known as “The Royal Watcher.” Recent special guests on the podcast include Tony Hale (“Veep”), Jack Quaid (“The Boys”), and Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”). (Earwolf.com)

Don’t Forget These Gems (Behind a Paywall)

“Scott Hasn’t Seen” — This podcast, which is only available to subscribers of CBB World, shares Aukerman and a celebrity guest’s reaction to a well-known film that Aukerman is watching for the very first time. Aukerman also reflects on whether the movie was indeed worth seeing or if he “could have died” without seeing it. Favorite episodes include “Footloose” with Weird Al Yankovic, “Top Gun” with Jason Mantzoukas, and “Citizen Kane” with Gillian Jacobs. (ComedyBangBangWorld.com)

“CBB Presents” — This spin-off podcast shines a light on several favorite characters who have been featured on “Comedy Bang! Bang!” but are now in their own limited series or one-offs. Bobby Moynihan hosts “WHO ME? An Extremely True Crime Podcast,” and Dan Lippert and Mark Rennie host “Eat Pray Dunk with Bill Walton.” Meanwhile, Tim Baltz hosts “Hey Randy!” — a lifestyle/advice podcast that will have you in stitches. (ComedyBangBangWorld.com)

