Aerie’s Resort keeps reaching new heights

GRAFTON — The Prairie State’s Aerie’s Resort is known for firsts.

Located in Grafton, at the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, Aerie’s Resort sits high above where the rivers meet on 250 acres of scenic wooded land teaming with wildlife, overlooking the Great River Road.

The setting lends itself to the state of Illinois’ first alpine coaster.

The official name of the Great River Road in Illinois is the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway. It is a 33-mile stretch of roadway in southwestern Illinois. The byway is also part of the larger Great River Road National Scenic Byway, which follows the Mississippi River for 3,000 miles.

Aerie’s Resort, founded by Jeff and Sandy Lorton, of Grafton, grew from six small cottages in 1998 and exponentially in the last five years: first with the state’s first zipline, then Aerie’s Grafton SkyTour, which is a gondola ride up to Aerie’s summit, and then the Aerie’s Alpine Coaster.

“Mom and Dad did a lot of firsts in the state of Illinois,” said their son, JD Lorton, director of Aerie’s Resort and all of its amusements, as well as the on-site Aerie’s Winery and Restaurant, with one on the best views in the Midwest, and the latest addition, Aerie’s Adventure Tours, which takes visitors around the property in a six-seater UTV.

“They are always looking to add attractions, amenities, overnight stays, enhance the restaurant and winery,” Lorton said. “With the views we have up here, it’s a unique spot to visit.”

The Alpine Coaster isn’t your average thrill ride. The coaster utilizes a lift system that pulls a coaster car up the side of a river bluff and gravity brings riders down on a scenic track, on a trip winding down through forested hillsides.

You can take the Grafton SkyTour, which costs $12 for an all-day pass, to Aerie’s Resort to catch the Aerie’s Alpine Coaster.

“The SkyTour came about really just because of the amount of parking, and helping get visitors up to Aerie’s Resort,” Lorton said. “We had to do something about six years ago and decided to put in a gondola that turned into a major attraction for the area.”

He noted that the famous Gatlinburg, Tennessee, gondola is $49 for a one-time ride. On weekends, Aerie’s also offers five shuttles to take visitors from the parking lot situated off Grafton’s Main Street to the resort and its attractions.

“We had to think outside the box a little bit,” Lorton said. “My parents, that’s what they do, not just for Grafton but for the Great Rivers and Routes region.”

Once at the Aerie’s Alpine Coaster, there is a safety briefing and instruction about how to ride.

“Safety is our number one priority at Aerie’s for our guests,” Lorton said. “The Illinois Department of Labor told us we are the safest attraction in Illinois with our Aerie’s Alpine Coaster. Everything we put in as a safety factor is very sophisticated.”

The ride starts with the downhill section where there are seven tight turns and eight twists over more than 3,000 feet of track. The coaster can reach a maximum speed of 25 miles per hour.

Riders control the speed with a manual break. An automatic braking system installed for safety prevents the coaster car from exceeding the maximum speed.

Then the lift system pulls the coaster car back to the starting point for the uphill portion of the ride. The total track length is about 4,000 feet.

Afterward, catch the new Aerie’s Adventure Tour, added last year.

“These got started when we were taking people into the course, and when we picked them up, they were asking us to give them a tour of the property,” Lorton explained. “We decided to purchase a few more UTVs and now guides take you out and show you the property. There’s wildlife through the woods, panoramic views, spring-fed creeks, all year long. It’s an experience a lot of people don’t get. We have it right here in Illinois. It’s been a huge hit for travelers, visitors and people staying here.”

With the 100th anniversary of U.S. Route 66 coming up next year, Grafton could be a good stopping point for anyone touring the Mother Road through Illinois.

“Route 66 is the only place in the U.S. where the Mother Road meets a scenic byway,” Lorton noted. “We’re getting a lot of international travelers, and from all over the U.S.

“We are trying to have a product to offer the traveler, guest, tourist, to see and do things that are unique in our little part of the world.”

Visit www.aeriesresort.com for information, hours, prices and packages.