‘America 250’ murals planned for Peoria, other cities

PEORIA — A large mural celebrating America’s 250th birthday will soon appear along Peoria’s busy West Main Street corridor.

The planned “America 250” mural, which celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence, is part of 22 public arts projects that will take place this spring and summer through the Illinois Arts Council in partnership with the Office of the Governor and Illinois Humanities. As part of a broader statewide effort led by the Illinois America 250 Commission, $325,000 will be distributed to nonprofits, arts organizations and municipalities, including Peoria-based ArtsPartners of Central Illinois, which will receive $15,000 to complete its mural.

“This opportunity allows us to invest in lasting public artwork that reflects the identity, creativity and evolving story of our community,” said Mae Gilliland-Wright, executive director of ArtsPartners of Central Illinois.

The Peoria mural will be finished by the end of summer if all goes well. It will reflect on the endearing American promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness bestowed through the Declaration of Independence, while also representing the Illinois River, Central Illinois landscape, and Native American culture via the Peoria Tribe. The mural will be crafted with consultation from cultural representatives and Peoria Tribe members, according to Gilliland-Wright.

Unlike many Peoria murals, this mural will be on a brick and mortar structure as opposed to a vinyl overlay. Planned for Main and Sheridan streets in Peoria, the project will be completed by an artist selected by ArtsPartners after an application and qualification-vetting process.

“ArtsPartners will release a request for qualifications for Central Illinois-based artists. We will invite artists who can demonstrate experience with public art and their interest in developing a concept for the site,” said Gilliland-Wright. “A selection panel composed of representatives and community stakeholders will review those submissions and select finalists. The finalists will then engage with community perspectives as part of their concept development.”

“The current mural is a good one but it’s time for a change, and I’m happy to work with ArtsPartners to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America,” said Jeremiah Fisher, a local muralist whose work currently adorns the busy intersection.

“Illinois is proud to support new public art projects in communities across the state as we celebrate our unique place in the story of America,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “Thanks to these IAC grants, we’re helping Illinois’ talented creatives bring vibrancy to our public spaces, celebrate our local history, and energize our cultural communities.”

“Illinois is a place where the American story comes into focus — through our people, our social movements, our diversity, and our creativity,” added Gabrielle Lyon, executive director of Illinois Humanities and chair of the Illinois America 250 Commission. “These timely investments in our public landscape invite us to see ourselves in that complex story and to carry it forward.”

Other groups and cities awarded grants for Illinois’ America 250 mural projects are: (All are receiving $15,000, unless noted)

Batavia Artists Association NFP Inc.

Chicago Public Art Group

DeKalb County History Center, Sycamore

East St. Louis Historical Society

Old Town School of Folk Music, Chicago

Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Foundation

Side Street Studio Arts Not For Profit, Elgin

Waukegan Park District

Arts Connection of Central IL, Effingham

Decatur Public Library Foundation

Macomb: $12,130

Pontiac

Freeport Arts Center

Jacksonville Main Street

Marshall Public Library

Olney Arts Council of Illinois

Quad City Arts, Rock Island

Quincy Society of Fine Arts

Shawnee Hills Arts Council, Anna

Village of Equality

Visit Champaign County Foundation

Updates, including information on the unveiling of finished projects, will be posted at arts.illinois.gov.