Another member of Hunt family inducted into Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame 

Another member of the talented Hunt family has been named to the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame.

St. Charles native Leslie Hunt, a onetime American Idol contestant, was recently named to the eight-member 2026 class. She’ll join her uncle, Jeff, a 2020 inductee, and founder and director of the St. Charles Singers.

Leslie Hunt is also a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist known for her solo work and her role as the front woman for the progressive rock band District 97.

The granddaughter of the late Max Hunt, a St. Charles civic leader and philanthropist, Leslie was born into a musical family.

“We were always listening to music or someone was playing music in our living room,” she said. “All of my aunts and uncles, and cousins, on both sides, played music. It was just a super musical environment, except for my grandfather Max. He was basically tone deaf.”

Leslie Hunt began taking piano lessons at the age of 4 from a member of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and honed her performance skills at Pheasant Run Theater in shows like The Music Man and Fiddler on the Roof. After hearing her demo tape, Grammy winner Jim Peterik became a mentor and encouraged her songwriting skills.

Leslie Hunt graduated from St. Charles High School in 2000 and majored in music composition at the Chicago College of Performing Arts, where she met members of District 97, a band that she still performs with today.

Hunt is one of few women in the progressive rock genre and is acclaimed for her contributions. She was also a Top 10 female finalist in Season 6 of American Idol.

Jeffrey Hunt was born, raised, and resides in St. Charles. He attended St. Charles schools, received his Bachelor of Music degree at Taylor University in Indiana and a Master of Music degree in choral conducting at Northwestern University.

He founded the St. Charles Singers in 1984, and the ensemble is renowned for its musicality, performances and singing. The ensemble has recorded several CDs and toured nationally and internationally.

In addition to directing St. Charles Singers, Hunt is director of music at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles. Like his father, Hunt is a recipient of the St Charles Charlemagne Award, a lifetime achievement award given to an individual with a history of distinguished service to the community.

Along with Leslie Hunt, Class of 2026 Inductees are Kelly Barr, classical music; Denise Crosby, journalism; Stanley Konopka, classical music; Mary Beth McCarthy, choral music; Courtney Reed, theatre; and Juel Ulven, folk music.

Susan Starrett will receive the premiere Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame, founded in 2001, recognizes artists associated with the Fox Valley by birth, education, residence or service, who have achieved international or national acclaim. Nominees are selected every two years.

Candidates should have completed 20 years in their professional field and received recognition for excellence. The honor is for living artists or can be awarded posthumously.

The 2026 induction banquet is March 27 at Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva. Tickets are $75, with a portion of proceeds used to promote the arts in the Fox Valley with a free event for children and the community.

For information, email info@fvahf.org, visit the Hall of Fame’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or go to FVAHF.org.