Arboretum, Railroad Club create stop for train enthusiasts 

Lovers of model railroads may want to schedule a visit to the Morton Arboretum.

The Lisle nature center is having its second Juniper Junction, which opens Saturday and continues through Feb. 22.

Kids and adults can see as many as 15 trains in motion on a quarter mile of track in the arboretum’s Firefly Pavilion.

The LGB Model Railroad Club of Chicago will have members on hand to oversee operations and be available to answer any questions.

The arboretum has partnered with the Model Railroad Club for events since 2001.

Juniper Junction, which took four days to set up, aims to draw visitors to the Lisle nature attraction.

“It is a way to bring in people during the winter months,” said Danielle Marchese, special events planner at the Morton Arboretum. “It is a time people are looking to get out of the house.”

Members of the LGB Club used 1,343 feet of track for the exhibit, which on scale equates to 5.63 miles of train scenery.

This year’s layout is 34 feet by 66 feet, different and longer than last year’s set-up, allowing more space to walk around the exhibit. It includes coal dumping into cars and the cars being emptied, trolleys, trains crossing tracks, an amusement park with Ferris wheel, switching systems, roundhouses, turntables and cable cars.

“The set-up is on the floor, so it is perfect viewing for kids,” Marchese said. “It is fun for kids, and adults appreciate the craftsmanship, so it is something for all ages.”

Last year, with temperatures ranging from zero to 20 degrees, Juniper Junction drew 8,779 visitors. With much more moderate temperatures for the exhibit’s run this year, Marchese is hoping to see attendance rise.

“We like to call the arboretum the perfect stay-cation stop. We have hiking trails, a children’s garden,” she said. “There’s a lot to do here in the winter.

“Come for the trains and then explore the rest of the arboretum on your visit. People of all ages enjoy the arboretum. This is a time when we’re all stir crazy.”

Marchese noted the Juniper Junction exhibit is included with a general admission ticket to the arboretum.

Kids can even operate the Thomas the Tank Engine and Winston trains, pushing button to put the engines in motion.

Marchese said collaboration with the Model Railroad Club has gone well.

“They are great to work with,” she said.

Club member Jim Rusch blames his older brother for getting him hooked on LGB trains.

“He had one around his Christmas tree and it looked so cool,” Rusch said.

Rusch not only has a Christmas layout, but permanent indoor and outdoor layouts as well. He has had the outdoor set-up in his Bartlett back yard for 40 years.

“Like regular railroads, you need to do maintenance,” Rusch said of the outdoor layout. “My wife takes care of the plants. We have a bonsai tree.

“It is interesting. What I love about the hobby is the entire family can be involved. Kids, and mom and dad can all be involved. How many hobbies can you say that about?”

Juniper Junction is the largest display the LGB Club takes on, Rusch said.

The club’s vice president of communications said the organization picks up a few members at every show it does. Rusch added that people are amazed at what can be done with displays, especially outdoors where real plants and fish can be incorporated in the layouts.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Rusch said of doing layouts like Juniper Junction. “I like seeing the moms’ and dads’ faces. It’s funny. Dads will stand there and say, ‘I can’t believe this.’”

Rusch said the club, which was founded in 1979, owns most of the items on display at Juniper Junction, but some members do bring engines to add to the exhibit.

The 120-member club Is made up of mostly Chicago area residents, but individuals as far away as Florida and Utah are club members.

Rusch encourages people to visit the arboretum’s Juniper Junction display.

“It is a good family activity. You’ll be able to see a lot of ingenuity included in the layout,” Rusch said. “People think it is just a model train. It is far beyond being a model train. It is a nice thing to see.”

Juniper Junction is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends and this Monday. Treats are available for purchase on weekends. Morton Arboretum general admission tickets start at $16.95 for adults and $10.95 for children and seniors. Individuals can save $2 per ticket by purchasing online. Buy tickets at mortonarb.org. The arboretum is located at 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle.

