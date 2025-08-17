Artists driven to share works in Forest Park garages

People looking for candles, lotions and crafts won’t have much luck checking out the garages of Forest Park on Saturday.

“Candle-making and body lotions are all great things, but they belong in a maker’s market, not in Garage Galleries,” said Lin Beribak, a Forest Park artist and organizer of the annual art event. “We’re trying to upgrade things.”

Saturday’s Garage Galleries will feature 114 artists displaying and selling their creations in 43 garages throughout Forest Park. Of the artists, 34 are from Forest Park, with another 23 from neighboring Oak Park. There are 13 artists from Chicago and visiting artists are attending from as far away as Champaign and New Buffalo, Michigan.

“Most everybody is from Cook County or bordering DuPage County,” Beribak said.

“I used to have to go out and solicit artists,” said Beribak, a nine-year member of the committee coordinating the day of art in the Near West suburb. “Now, they all come to us.”

With an increase in applicants, a panel of Garage Galleries committee members decide if the applicant fits the definition of “art.”

“The jury used to be just me and I’d say ‘Yay, that’s good’ or “No, that’s really too craftsy,’” Beribak said. “I think next year is the harder part, refining the level of the art. We’ve been pretty generous.”

Lauren Burjan, a Forest Park Realtor and Garage Galleries committee member, agreed.

“This is the first time where we had so many artists that we kind of had to make choices like who to push to maker’s mart and who not to include in Garage Galleries.”

Logistics

The 43 garages may be pared down in the future, Burjan said.

With so many sites this year, the event has been extended by an hour. Artists will have their works on display from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in various Forest Park garages.

“It’s a lot for folks to get from one end of town to the other,” Burjan said. “We added an additional hour just to give people time to get across town north and south.

“I think the goal next year might be to do a few less garages just so we can be a little more refined in what we’re showcasing because we have so many artists now to choose from. I think that is a great place to be as an event after 10 years.”

Beribak said 100 people may get to one cluster of garages but never get to five other clusters because of timing and logistics.

Burjan, being a non-artist, got to 38 of the 41 garages on last year’s map.

“That was a whole eight hours of me doing that,” she said. “So, I know how hard it is for our visitors to really truly see every single garage. They are having to pick and choose, which is why we try to make the website as accessible as possible with some of the artist information and each artist has an example of their art. So that way as people are planning for the event and deciding where they want to go, they’re able to go on the website and see some samples of work and gravitate more toward the garages that they feel compelled to see.”

The showcasing garages are broken into nine clusters for the ease of visitors to Saturday’s event. Part of the struggle putting on the event is to make sure that garages offering displays are matched up close to one another, Burjan and Beribak both said.

“We really try to keep the garages in clusters,” Beribak said. “So, if there is a single garage, we have been encouraging them to invite their neighbors to open garages because it is hard to get the viewers to a single garage when there are so many places to visit.

“So, by having three to five garages within the same alley, the same cluster, then we hope to get more visitors to each artist.”

“We want it as accessible as possible for folks to see as many artists as possible,” Burjan said.

The planning committee also tried to have a variety of art mediums in each garage.

New look

The 11th annual Garage Galleries features new banners and posters as the event was given a re-branding.

The event started under the name GarART.

“The artist who started it was originally from Forest Park and lived in California, where they did studio shows,” Beribak said. “(When she returned to Forest Park,) She wanted to do those same type of shows, but with people working in basements ad attics and at dining room tables, we did not really have the same setup as she did in California.

“She opened her garage and got the person behind the alley from her to open up her garage and five or six artists were displaying things. Every year it has grown a little more.”

When the artist returned to California, people in Forest Park did not want the concept to end, Beribak remembers.

“It was bringing people out of their basements with their art and sharing it,” Beribak said. “It was also bringing outside people into Forest Park. So, it was decided to continue.

“We were not allowed to use the name ‘GarART,’ which is really OK because we think Garage Galleries better suits what the event is.”

The event has been called Garage Galleries since 2018.

Beribak said as an artist and Forest Park resident, she is happy that the event, which annually draws up to 1,000 visitors, has continued for more than a decade.

“For me, Garage Galleries is my primary opportunity to display and sell my artwork,” she said. “As it has grown and more homeowners volunteer their garages as galleries, and more people from Forest Park and beyond come to experience the event, I am proud of what it means to the village of Forest Park.

“Forest Park has a high percentage of residents involved in making art, performing, and more. This is all good for building the community.”

Saturday’s event is from 11 a.m, to 6 p.m. throughout Forest Park. For Garage Galleries locations, go to https://garagegalleriesfp.com/

