Bach is back and better than ever

Sebastian Bach and his new band put on a high energy, in-your-face rock-and-roll show at the Des Plaines Theatre on March 13.

Playing mostly songs from the very early days of Skid Row, his fans were more than satisfied with the evenings set list.

Bach (originally Bierk) was born in the Bahamas, but raised in Ontario, Canada. His interest in singing peaked when he was only 8 years old when he joined the church choir. He joined his first professional band, Kid Wikkid, at the tender age of 14 and with adult supervision, was allowed to move to Toronto to give the rock world a try.

In the summer of 1987, Bach was the vocalist in a wedding band which also included future Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde. Two of the guests at the New Jersey wedding were Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi who happened to be the parents of rock musician Jon Bon Jovi.

Impressed with Bach’s vocals, they encouraged him to contact their son’s friend Dave Sabo of the local band Skid Row who needed a new lead singer. By 1989 they released their first album which went multi-platinum as did their second album in 1991. After their third album, Bach left the group in 1996 to go solo and join other assorted band projects.

Bach has partaken in multiple career paths: a cameo in the movie “Rock of Ages;” the VH1 reality television show “Supergroup” with Ted Nugent and Broadway theater appearances in “Jekyll & Hyde” and “The Rocky Horror Show.” He also toured nationally in “Jesus Christ Superstar” and will be appearing in an upcoming Twisted Sister 50th Anniversary Tour taking the place of ailing original singer Dee Snider.

All these experiences have helped make Bach a very exciting entertainer. He bounded on stage looking like the rock star he is with his long blond hair contrasted against an all-black top with ample artwork exposed on his arms.

The ear-splitting hard rock music behind Bach’s vocals was supplied by bassist Fede Delfino, guitarist Brody DeRozie and Bach’s son Paris Bach on drums. Sebastian mentioned more than once that he was the proud papa of the man banging the skins in John Bonham-like fashion.

The concert had just begun, but Sebastian Bach was already in rock star form greeting the front row fans with palm slaps as he kicked into the first song of the night “What Do I Got To Lose” from his 2024 solo album “Child Within the Man.” His singing was sharp, his backing band cooked and the exhilarated crowd was primed for the evening’s wild ride.

Sebastian Bach growled the heavy metal “Slave to the Grind” from the 1991 Skid Row album of the same name. The band played at a frantic pace and audience heads banged along to the rapid tempo. DeRozie’s fingers were moving at warp speed on his guitar with Paris Bach and Delfino vaulting the song to great heights.

Sebastian Bach went back to Skid Row’s self-titled 1989 debut album for the next five songs: “Here I Am,” “Big Guns,” “Sweet Little Sister,” “18 and Life” and “Can’t Stand the Heartache.” In between songs, he told the Bon Jovi story and reminisced about the old days recording the debut album in nearby Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and how much fun they had because it was all so new.

During “Can’t Stand the Heartache” he pulled out a Frisbee and played catch with the audience with everyone appreciating the playful bond formed with a man they idolized.

Sebastian Bach likes to interject new material in between classic Skid Row songs. He demonstrated this with a tune about living in the moment, the heavy metal “Freedom,” from his “Child Within the Man” LP. He followed with the composition “Piece of Me” from Skid Row’s debut album. Both songs paired well together.

The anthem “Future of Youth” from his “Child Within the Man” album summons the children of America to step up and make the world a better place. To get his point across he took the American flag and waved it over the heads of the first few rows of hardcore fans. The message was well received.

It was back to the “Grind” album with the vocally fast-paced “Monkey Business.” Sebastian Bach excitedly swung his microphone around Daltrey style while beckoning the faithful to join him in song.

Sebastian Bach paid musical tributes to other rockers who have gone on to the great beyond. First up was a rousing version of the Ozzy Osbourne classic “I Don’t Know” dedicated to Ozzy and guitarist Randy Rhodes.

With the band quietly playing the Rush song “Tom Sawyer” in the background, Bach mentioned his admiration for Neil Peart of Rush, Ace Frehley of Kiss, and Eddie Van Halen. He then surprised everyone with his high regard for fellow Canadian folkie Gordon Lightfoot by singing “Carefree Highway” a capella. He then dedicated Skid Row’s “I Remember You” to Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Daryl of Pantera.

It was back to party time with Twisted Sister’s “I Wanna Rock” with Sebastian Bach bouncing from one end of the stage to the other while encouraging fans to swing their arms above their heads, which they happily obliged.

Without hesitation the band lit into the very heavy “American Metalhead” from Bach’s “Angel Down” solo album notable for its cool cover art created by his father David.

With sweat dripping down matting his hair, the ever energetic 57-year-old was not letting up. Bach showed his powerful vocal range with another oldie from Skid Row with “Youth Gone Wild.” His band mates played their instruments with wild enthusiasm and audience devotees were loving every second.

With the temperature in the room already high, Bach elevated it with his last song of the night “Get the F*** Out.” He reached deep down and gave a rousing version of the song as he scampered across the stage and motivated the pumped-up crowd to repeat the chorus. Clearly tired, he refused to end the show, and in a James Brown-like climatic close, he was forced off the stage by a roadie.

One attendee was heard to say at the end of the concert, “that was the best rock show I’ve seen in the past ten years.”

It’s hard to argue with that.