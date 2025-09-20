Billy Bricks offers class, pizza contest

Billy Bricks La Grange will teach guests the basics of stretching, topping and cooking pizza in a wood-fired brick oven.

The class is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, located at 18 W. Harris Ave.

CEO Ric Gruber will also put guests to the test by creating and eating their own pizza.

Billy Bricks is also kicking off October as National Pizza Month and its 20th anniversary with a Dream Pizza Contest.

From Oct. 1-31, guests can nominate their “dream pizza” and the winner receives a $100 gift card and their pizza featured on Billy Bricks’ menu for the rest of 2025.

A Billy Bricks team will select the top 20 submissions, and a social media vote will determine the winner.

Everyone who votes will be entered into a raffle for a $100 gift card.

Billy Bricks makes wood-fired Neapolitan and New Haven-style pizzas.