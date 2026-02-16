Binge watchers may not be able to resist ’56 Days’

“56 Days” (TV-MA) — Between the thrills and the steaminess that this new series brings, binge-watchers might not be able to resist it! An adaptation of Catherine Ryan Howard’s 2021 novel of the same name, “56 Days” stars two actors who got their start on Disney and Nickelodeon, respectively — Dove Cameron (“Liv and Maddie”) and Avan Jogia (“Victorious”). The steamy duo play couple Oliver and Ciara, who commenced their passionate love affair after a chance meeting at a supermarket. (What a dream!) Fifty-six days after the chance meeting, a body is found in Oliver’s apartment, which leads detectives to probe deeper into Oliver’s life and his relationship with Ciara. All eight episodes premiere on Feb. 18. (Amazon Prime Video)

“The ‘Burbs” (TV-MA) — You might remember a 1989 film called “The ‘Burbs” starring Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern and Carrie Fisher. Well, this new television series is a reimagining of that very film, with Keke Palmer (“Nope”) and Jack Whitehall (“Malice”) as the main stars. Palmer plays Samira, who takes a chance on moving to a quiet cul-de-sac that used to be her husband Rob’s (Whitehall) childhood neighborhood. As the couple settles into suburban life, Samira notices oddities surrounding an old home, which lead her to think that it’s haunted. With the help of bored neighbors who have nothing else to do, Samira decides to probe deeper into the old house, but she might not like where the road takes her. All eight episodes are out now to stream. (Peacock)

“Urchin” (R) — Harris Dickinson (“Babygirl”), who will be playing John Lennon in the 2028 biopic film about the Beatles, decided to make his directorial debut before donning Lennon’s signature glasses. This drama film premiered at the most recent Cannes Film Festival and stars Frank Dillane (“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”) as a homeless young man named Mike. Struggling with addiction and poverty, Mike attempts to get off the streets and find a reliable way to make a living. But with life continuing to put obstacles in the road, the immense pressure that Mike feels is enough to make even an urchin like him lose his mind. Premieres Feb. 17. (Hulu)

“Can You Keep a Secret?” (TV-14) — This sitcom features a handful of movie and television stars from across the pond, including Dawn French (“French and Saunders”), Mark Heap (“Piglets”), and Craig Roberts (“22 Jump Street”). Loosely based on the real-life disappearance of John Darwin, the six-episode series follows retired couple Debbie (French) and William (Heap), who capitalize on an opportunity to claim life insurance after William is mistakenly pronounced dead. Although their son, Harry (Roberts), tries to persuade them to give the money back because this is, indeed, a criminal activity, he somehow gets sucked into the charade as well. The first episode is out now, with subsequent episodes premiering every Thursday. (Paramount+)

