Bison Trek links communities via the arts

Communities throughout Peoria County are taking part in a “Bison-tennial” Project — a yearlong creative and community-centered initiative celebrating the county’s 200th birthday.

As part of the unique public art and tourism campaign, businesses, municipalities and even individuals are purchasing, adorning and displaying fiberglass bison sculptures that reflect the spirit and identity of the community. Thirty fiberglass bison are sprinkled throughout Peoria and various communities in Peoria County, with another 10 to be revealed before the end of the year.

“We brainstormed with some community partners and talked about what some other communities have done to celebrate their events or milestones, and, of course, we thought about the cows in Chicago (for its 1999 ‘Cows on Parade’ event) and the library system’s pigs from several years ago,” said Gretchen Pearsall, director of strategic communications for Peoria County. “We came up with bison because they were here in Peoria 200 years ago and are still here at Wildlife Prairie Park.

“Someone came up with the hook ‘Bison-tennial’ and things fell into place from there. We think this is a great way to bring the community together with something that visually supports local art.”

A promotion associated with Peoria’s Bison-tennial, “Bison Trek,” utilizes the bison statues to encourage residents and visitors to explore the region, discover local art and celebrate community pride through a “digital passport.”

Participants are encouraged to check in by downloading a selfie or group photo to a website (or QR code) in order to earn badges and prizes courtesy of Wildlife Prairie Park, a sponsor of Peoria’s Bison-tennial celebration.

Each fiberglass bison sculpture weighs at least 200 pounds, including its custom-made base. The sculptures stand 62 inches tall, 27 inches wide, and measure 8 feet, 4 inches in length. All bison sculptures include a base for long-lasting installation. The statues can be seen in locations across the city of Peoria, such as C.T. Gabbert Remodeling and Construction, 1323 SW Adams St.

Chuck Gabbert said he was one of the first to purchase a bison because he thought it would be a fun and imaginative way to call attention to the city’s bicentennial and his business through locally produced public art.

“I just thought this would be a fun thing to do, and ‘Burt’ the bison has been a great addition. Growing up in Peoria, I thought this would be a great way to shed a good light on the city in a fun and different kind of way.”

Gabbert commissioned local artist Connie Andrews to paint the bison based on a sketch he sent her. “I made Burt a carpenter, with a plaid shirt and tool belt. I called on Connie, and two weeks later he was ready for his debut at the Peoria Home Show where he was a hit with the kids and families,” he said.

Another local artist, Megan Couri of Peoria, has been commissioned to paint several bison and is planning to finish at least two more. In addition to her career with the state of Illinois, Couri is an in-demand muralist and artist who welcomed the opportunity to offer her art through a new and unusual medium.

“I’ve always dabbled in different art mediums and forms, connecting with art to give back to the community in different ways,” said Couri. “I follow Arts Partners and I used to work for Peoria County, so I follow their social media. They had posted about the bison (promotion). I thought it would be fun to paint a bison colorfully and vibrantly, so I proposed my ideas. I was one of the first artists to paint a bison, ‘Hank,’ who is located at the Peoria County Health Department, but also goes around to different events and festivals.”

Couri employs a durable, fiberglass-bonding type of primer to prepare her clients’ bison before she paints them using latex acrylics. Both are acquired at a local, family owned paint store. Once her artwork is ready, the completely festooned bison is taken to Woodruff Technical Center, where high school tech students clear-coat hers and other artists’ completed sculptures. The Peoria County Highway Department then picks up the ready-for-display bison and delivers it to a sponsor’s desired location.

“What I love about this is that it is getting the community involved in a fun project that is connecting people to businesses and artists. It allows people in our community to have fun whether they are an artist, a business owner or someone who is doing the Bison Trek,” Couri said.

In addition to the life-sized, professionally decorated, corporate or municipality-owned bison displayed across the county, individuals will also have a chance to decorate their own mini-bison thanks to a partnership with Fired Up pottery studio in Peoria Heights. For a discounted flat $20 rate, participants will receive a commemorative ear tag for their mini-bison and a chance to enter a contest to have their creation transformed into a full-size sculpture.

“You can call Fired Up to schedule studio time and let them know you want to paint a bison. This has already been very popular, and we are getting a lot of forwards of photos of the mini-bison people want to enter into the contest,” said Pearsall.

Several Peoria County towns, including Chillicothe, have purchased and decorated bison to bring attention to their communities. Chillicothe’s bison, whose purchase and adornment cost was approved by the city council, is placed in front of City Hall at 908 N. 2nd St., kitty-corner from the police station.

“Each side of Chillicothe’s bison is uniquely decorated and deserves a full viewing. The artistic design was created by the talented team at Owens Design Group. Visitors are encouraged to admire both sides of the sculpture to fully appreciate the creativity and detail,” said Amanda Beadles, economic development director for the city of Chillicothe. “The bison artwork showcases the defining landmarks, organizations, and natural features that make the city of Chillicothe a vibrant and distinctive riverfront community.”

One side of the bison seeks to capture the natural beauty and recreational spirit of Chillicothe’s riverfront. The scene, inspired by the view from Eagle Landing, portrays a view north toward the iconic train bridge. This imagery ties directly into the city’s slogan: “Where the Rails Cross the River.” The kayak depicted in the design symbolizes the community’s love for river recreation, including the Chamber of Commerce’s annual HLC (Henry, Lacon, Chillicothe) Kayak and Canoe Jaunt.

The second side of the sculpture honors the institutions and landmarks that have shaped Chillicothe’s character. The “Grey Ghost” mascot represents Illinois Valley Central School District 321. The Chillicothe Park District is represented by the historic Shore Acres Clubhouse, and the iconic Town Theatre, also featured, is a centerpiece of the city’s Historic Downtown 2nd Street. The inclusion of the train and depot highlight Chillicothe’s railroad roots, preserved through the efforts of the Chillicothe Historical Society. Rounding out the scene are the Chillicothe Public Library and Chillicothe Township — both foundational to the city’s sense of community and service, according to Beadles.

“Chillicothe’s bison is more than a sculpture — it’s a symbol of community pride, artistic expression, and regional celebration,” she said.

An official Peoria Bicentennial Celebration will be held in the soon-to-be refurbished plaza of the Peoria County Courthouse on Saturday, Oct. 4, during which the life-size replica of the winning Fired Up mini-bison will be unveiled. More details will be coming from the county regarding the planned celebration, Pearsall said.

To participate in the Peoria County Bison Trek, visit https://bisontrek.peoriacounty.gov.