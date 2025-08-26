Blues and Heritage Festival gets back to its roots

The Peoria Blues and Heritage Festival will offer an array of musical artists and stylings, from the soulful R&B-tinged vocals of Ruthie Foster to the heavy blues-based rock of Gov’t Mule.

Overall, the festival, which will be held Friday and Saturday along the Peoria Riverfront, will offer longtime attendees just what many had been clamoring for: a greater focus on blues music. This is according to longtime festival talent buyer Jack Manis, vice president of Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment and Gold Entertainment.

“The lineup that we have this year is going back to more of the blues than the heritage. It’s gone back to bringing those great established blues artists and those representing the future of the blues,” he said.

Manis has been on board with local music promoter Goldberg, who recently stepped back from his business to enjoy semiretirement, since before the first Peoria Riverfront Blues Festival in 1989. The inaugural gathering established a high bar for future blues fests, with “Queen of the Blues” Koko Taylor serving as headliner and a lineup that included The Kinsey Report and other top names in the industry.

The blues resurgence of the 1980s, led by artists like Stevie Ray Vaughan and Robert Cray, has largely receded, though millions of stalwart fans still purchase blues music recordings and attend concerts each year. However, several top headlining blues acts, including legends such as Taylor, B.B. King, Albert Collins and John Lee Hooker, have passed away, leaving festival organizers in stiff competition for the few remaining “big names” in blues.

Meanwhile, the popularity of large outdoors music festivals has ballooned post-COVID-19, causing talent buyers to become more creative in filling their cards for major U.S. holiday weekends such as Labor Day, when the Peoria festival is held. Despite challenging market conditions, Manis managed to secure a lineup of Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated performers for the 2025 PBHF, along with a few can’t-miss up-and-comers on the music scene and a sprinkling of local acts.

In addition to Foster and Gov’t Mule, the 2025 PHBF lineup includes veteran blues artists Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Maurice John Vaughn (with Freddie Dixon, son of the late blues legend Willie Dixon, and John Watkins), Ana Popovic and Cajun-roots artist Buckwheat Zydeco Jr.

Young Taj Farrant leads the pack of rising blues stars who will grace the PBHF stage, which also includes Chicago’s Frank Bang, ZZ Ward and Brandon Santini.

The central Illinois blues scene is well-represented with the addition of the Peoria Rhythm Kings, the Alison Hanna Band, Ray Long and the Highway 61 Band and others to the PBHF card.

“It’s always been very important to us to support local musicians and artists. There is a great level of musicianship in the Peoria market. Alison Hanna is very well-known and has a great, soulful voice. The Peoria Rhythm Kings and Erech Bruce will also help represent the area blues scene,” said Manis. “We enjoy bringing in local and lesser known acts and watching them ‘get huge’ later in their careers, just as we did with (Christone) ‘Kingfish’ (Ingram) a few years ago.”

The 16-year-old Farrant is one of the artists Manis secured for the 2025 PBHF whom the veteran talent buyer predicts will achieve international success, much in the manner Kingfish has exploded onto the world blues scene over the past two years.

“Taj is a very nice young man, his parents are wonderful people and I enjoy working with his agents,” Manis said. “His addition is huge to the bill and people are going to be blown away by his skills.”

The return of Tommy Castro and the Painkillers serves as a nod to Manis’ acuity at signing up-and-coming acts who later achieve massive industry notoriety.

“Tommy Castro is now a fan favorite in the Midwest,” Manis said, “and one of the nation’s premier blues acts.”

Ruthie Foster, a Texas native and recent Grammy winner, will headline the Friday card.

Though not as well-known as Foster, Manis advised festival goers to catch Saturday’s Brandon Santini set for a dose of high-octane, professionally delivered rockin’ blues.

“He’s a blues harmonica player whose releases are always on the national Billboard blues chart. He’s been nominated for multiple blues awards and is just a tremendous talent,” Manis said of the Memphis-based Santini.

North Shore bluesman Bang (born Frank Blinkal), son of two generations of Chicago police officers, lists influences ranging from Robert Johnson to Jimi Hendrix. The former Buddy Guy sideman has toured the world and released four acclaimed albums, at one time enjoying 14 songs in rotation on B.B. King’s Bluesville satellite radio station.

“Frank Bang is an amazing and very well-known guitarist. When you were in Buddy Guy’s band that pretty much says it all,” Manis noted.

Vaughn and friends, who will be performing under the moniker “3by3,” will bring a blend of original southside Chicago blues stylings and traditional favorites performed with multiple instruments to the PBHF stages. Manis describes Popovic, who will be making her second appearance at the PBHF, as a guitar “shredder” who “stole the show” during her first Peoria performance. ZZ Ward, an Oregon native known widely for her NBC NASCAR pre-race song (a cover of Tom Petty’s “Running Down a Dream”), will also provide some fiery female fretwork, according to Manis.

“If you like Ana and you like Samantha Fish, you’re going to love ZZ. She’s huge,” he said. “This lineup shows we are bringing back very strongly the blues aspect of this festival. And on the heritage side we’ve got Buckwheat Zydeco Junior, who has two Grammys of his own.”

In all, 16 artists will perform on two stages (Main and Gateway) over the course of two days during the 2025 PBHF, which is scheduled for Friday (gates open at 5 p.m.) and Saturday (gates open at noon).

“We’re aware of the importance and significance of this festival to the people of Peoria. We’ve always viewed this festival as a great coming together of the Peoria community. Country people like country, rock people like rock, but everybody likes the blues,” Manis said. “If you look at the roots of modern music, most everything is influenced by the blues.”

For ticket info and more about the 2025 PBHF lineup, visit peoriabluesandheritagefestival.com.