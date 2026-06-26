Boomers manager gets 700th win

Chronicle MediaJune 25, 2026

Jamie Bennett

Schaumburg Boomers manager Jamie Bennett has reached 700 career wins with the organization.

Bennett, who has managed the Boomers since the club’s inaugural 2012 season, has guided the team to four Frontier League champioships (2013, 2014, 2017 and 2021) and numerous postseason appearances and division titles.

He has overseen hundreds of players during his tenure, helping many continue their professional careers.

In 2025, Bennett led the Boomers to the Frontier League Championship Series, where they finished as league runner-up after posting a 58-38 regular-season record.

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