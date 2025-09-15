Boomers return to Frontier League Championship Series

The Schaumburg Boomers are once again championship bound.

For the sixth time in the franchise’s 12 seasons – and the third time in the past five years – the Boomers are going to the Frontier League Championship Series. They will face the Quebec Capitales in a five-game series beginning Tuesday.

The Schaumburg professional baseball team enters the Championship Series riding a 5-0 record in the postseason, including a 3-0 mark at home. Schaumburg has outscored opponents 36-14 and trailed in just two games. Schaumburg’s Frontier League squad has recorded double-digit hits in every playoff contest.

Teams in the Frontier are part of Major League Baseball’s Partner League program.

Games 1 and 2 of the series will be Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in Quebec.

The series shifts to Wintrust Field in Schaumburg for Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

If necessary, the Boomers will also be the host for Game 4 at 6 p.m. Saturday and Game 5 at 5 p.m. Sept. 21.

Highlights of the Boomers’ season include:

West Division Champions and Midwest Conference Champions

A 58-38 regular season record

Best home record in the Frontier League

Led the league in home runs with a franchise record 116

Postseason honors include:

Frontier League Organization of the Year

Frontier League MVP: Anthony Calarco, who set a league record with 116 runs batted in and team records for batting average, home runs, doubles and RBI. Calarco also has eight RBI in the playoffs.

All-Frontier League Team at DH: Anthony Calarco

Frontier League Coach of the Year: Nick Oddo

Frontier League Broadcaster of the Year: Tim Calderwood

Tickets for home Championship Series games are available at boomersbaseball.com.

Championship merchandise will be available at the Boomers Team Shop and online.