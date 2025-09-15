Boomers return to Frontier League Championship Series

Chronicle MediaSeptember 14, 2025

The Schaumburg Boomers are heading to the Frontier League Championship Series for the sixth time in 12 seasons. Their Championship Series opens Tuesday in Quebec. They return home for Game 3 in the best-of-five series on Friday. If needed, they are also home for games 4 and 5 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. (Schaumburg Boomers photo)

The Schaumburg Boomers are once again championship bound.

For the sixth time in the franchise’s 12 seasons – and the third time in the past five years – the Boomers are going to the Frontier League Championship Series. They will face the Quebec Capitales in a five-game series beginning Tuesday.

The Schaumburg professional baseball team enters the Championship Series riding a 5-0 record in the postseason, including a 3-0 mark at home. Schaumburg has outscored opponents 36-14 and trailed in just two games. Schaumburg’s Frontier League squad has recorded double-digit hits in every playoff contest.

Teams in the Frontier are part of Major League Baseball’s Partner League program.

Games 1 and 2 of the series will be Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in Quebec.

The series shifts to Wintrust Field in Schaumburg for Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

If necessary, the Boomers will also be the host for Game 4 at 6 p.m. Saturday and Game 5 at 5 p.m. Sept. 21.

Highlights of the Boomers’ season include:

  • West Division Champions and Midwest Conference Champions
  • A 58-38 regular season record
  • Best home record in the Frontier League
  • Led the league in home runs with a franchise record 116

Postseason honors include:

  • Frontier League Organization of the Year
  • Frontier League MVP: Anthony Calarco, who set a league record with 116 runs batted in and team records for batting average, home runs, doubles and RBI. Calarco also has eight RBI in the playoffs.
  • All-Frontier League Team at DH: Anthony Calarco
  • Frontier League Coach of the Year: Nick Oddo
  • Frontier League Broadcaster of the Year: Tim Calderwood

Tickets for home Championship Series games are available at boomersbaseball.com.

Championship merchandise will be available at the Boomers Team Shop and online.

 

