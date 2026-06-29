Booming celebrations of nation’s independence

Area communities have plenty of celebrations on tap to mark America’s 250th birthday.

Whether it is fireworks, parades, music, carnivals or meat on a stick that is your way of celebrating our country’s independence, local towns have you covered. Here are some of the highlights of planned area festivities:

Chicago: Navy Pier plans the largest and longest fireworks show in its history. The lakefront will be lit up with a 15-minute performance, choreographed to music. Starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, the extended show, presented by Choose Chicago, honors the spirit of independence that has shaped our nation. Navy Pier has been voted as a Best Place to See Fireworks in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for four straight years. Go to https://navypier.org/pier-events/independence-day-fireworks/ for information.

Peoria: Red, White & Boom attracts an estimated 200,000 people to the Peoria and East Peoria riverfronts annually. The display ranks among the top 2 percent of displays in the nation. Midwest Communications and its seven radio stations organize the event with the Peoria Park District. It is supported with the help of community sponsors, volunteers and local organizations, in addition to 20 law enforcement, military and public safety agencies. Go to https://redwhiteandboom.us/ for information.

DeKalb: Events to celebrate our nation’s 250th year of independence will be held Saturday in Hopkins Park. Food vendors and DJ entertainment start at 5:30 p.m. The DeKalb Municipal Band’s Star Spangled Spectacular starts at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free. Go to https://dekalbcountycvb. com/dccvb-event/4th-of-july- celebration-2026/ for information

Rockford: Saturday’s events include a 5K run/walk; a Patriotic Prayer Breakfast; a car show; a figure skating show; vendors; entertainment; motorcycle, Jeep and patriotic parades; and fireworks launched from the Jefferson Street Bridge at 9:30 p.m. Go to www.4thandlights.com/ for information.

Mundelein: Mundelein Community Days will take place Thursday through Sunday near Crystal Street and Seymour Avenue. Activities include a carnival, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, food, music, games, contests, demonstrations, displays and kids activities. Go to https://www.mundelein.org/726/Mundelein-Community-Days-2026 for information.

Yorkville: The community’s Independence Day Celebration will be Saturday and include a parade at 9 a.m., food and family activities at Town Square, and a fireworks and drone show at 9:30 p.m. The show includes a soundtrack synchronized to patriotic imagery. Go to https://www.yorkville.il.us/567/Independence-Day-Celebration for information.

St Charles: Events will be held Saturday at Langum, Mount St. Mary and Pottawatomie parks. Fireworks will be launching from Langum at 9:30 p.m. and are promised to be bigger and better than ever. Go to https://www.stcparks.org/july-4th/ for information.

Bensenville: Libertyfest will be held from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Redmond Recreational Complex. Go to www.bensenville.gov/159/LibertyFest-July-4th for information.

Elgin: The city’s Fourth of July celebration includes a parade, concert, pie-eating contest, fireworks at 9:20 p.m. Saturday, and a pet parade. Go to https://elginil.gov/1740/Fourth-of-July for information.

Crystal Lake: Lakeside Festival at The Dole will run from Thursday through Sunday. Events will be on the grounds of the Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park. Fireworks will be at dusk Sunday. Admission is $10 for individuals age 13 and older, and $5 for seniors age 65 and older. Active military with identification and kids age 12 and under are free. Go to https://www.thedole.org/the-fest for information.

Wheaton: The city will commemorate America’s 250th birthday by celebrating individuals in the community who have helped shape it and looking ahead to the generations who will carry it forward. Events include a fireworks and drone show and festivities starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Graf Park. The fireworks and drones show will be at 9 p.m. A parade will be held at 10 a.m Saturday in Downtown Wheaton. Go to https://wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4/#fireworks for information.

Itasca: Events on Saturday include music, fireworks, a kids’ activity zone, local vendors and craft brews from Craft Street Brewing. Hamilton Lakes opens at 4:30 p.m. Fireworks, synchronized to music, will be at 9:45 p.m. Go to https://www.eventcreate.com/e/itascafourthofjuly for information.

Oak Brook: The Taste of Oak Brook will begin at 2 p.m. Friday and include food, entertainment, family activities and a fireworks show. Thousands will gather at the Sports Core fields for food, performances from bands Whiskey Friends and Sixteen Candles, and a drone show at 9:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks finale. Go to https://oak-brook.org/1280/Taste-of-Oak-Brook for information.

Evanston: Saturday events include morning games at Lincolnwood and Willard schools, Kamen and Baker parks, and the Robert Crown Community Center; a tennis tournament; a Kids’ Fun Run at 12:45 p.m.; a parade at 2 p.m.; a concert at 7:30 p.m.; and lakefront fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Go to https://evanston4th.org for information.

Orland Park: Events take place Saturday at Centennial Park West and include a concert featuring country pop band Tim Gleason and the Whiskey Disco, followed by headliner The Hits providing a musical tribute to the spirit of America. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a presentation of colors, children’s activities and fireworks presentation. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Pack a blanket, lawn chairs, snacks and beverages. Concessions, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Go to https://www.orlandpark.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/2740/17?backlist=%2Fdepartments%2Frecreation-parks%2Fspecial-events%2F-fsiteid-1%2F-toggle-allupcoming for information.

Palatine: Since 1957, the Palatine Jaycees have partnered with the village and Palatine Park District for Hometown Fest, the village’s Fourth of July celebration. The festival includes bands, food vendors, adult beverages, a carnival, a business expo, craft fair, fireworks and family activities from Thursday through Sunday. Fireworks will be at dusk Friday. A parade will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Go to https://www.palatine.il.us/calendar.aspx?EID=2057 for information.

Alton: View fireworks on the Mississippi River at 9 p.m. Friday at the Alton Amphitheater. Hundreds of colorful bursts will celebrate the 250 th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. People can bring lawn chairs or blankets to stretch out on the amphitheater lawn. Go to www.riversandroutes.com/events/fireworks-on-the-mississippi-spectacular/ for information.

Normal: Saturday’s festivities kick off with the Park 2 Park 5 Mile Run and an early bird swim at the Fairview Family Aquatic Center. The early swim will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Rocket Popsicles will be handed out to children. The pool and facility will be cleared at 10:30 a.m. and reopened at 11 a.m., with admission for individuals age 3 and older at $2. Children age 2 and under and season pass holders will be admitted free. Family-friendly activities, including inflatables and face painting, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Fairview Park. A pre-fireworks concert will begin at 6 p.m. Fireworks will be at 9:15 p.m. and be set to music on WJBC AM 1230. Overflow parking is available at the Illinois State University Parking and Transportation Lot. Go to www.normalil.gov/344/Fourth-of-July-Celebration for information.

Edwardsville: From 4-10 p.m. Saturday, there will be entertainment, food and beverage vendors, other vendors and an appearance by a Clydesdale at American Legion Post 199. Events conclude with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Go to https://cityofedwardsville.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=3155 for information.

Granite City: Join the Patriots in the Park celebration for music from Shot Gun Creek at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m., at Wilson Park. Go to www.granitecity.illinois.gov/community/events_festivals.php for information.

Godfrey: Family Fun Fest will be from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday with activities, food and beverage vendors, and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. in Glazebrook Park. Go to https://godfreyil.org/village-township-departments/parks-and-recreation/family-fun-fest/ for information.

Troy: The Tri-Township Park District kicks off the Fourth of July with vendors and waterslides at 1 p.m., music by Clueless at 6 p.m., and a fireworks display from 9-9:30 p.m., at Tri-Township Park. Go to www.facebook.com/tmscoc/photos/celebrate-americas-250th-birthday-at-tri-township-park-district-live-music-at-60/1662021012592158/ for information.

Wood River: Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, a family-friendly festival will have food vendors and community activities in Belk Park. The celebration concludes with a patriotic drone light show beginning at 9:15 p.m. Go to www.facebook.com/theCityofwoodriver/posts/996875563076286/ for information.

O’Fallon: The Fireworks Over O’Fallon event will conclude at dusk Friday with a display at the O’Fallon Family Sports Park. It is expected to be a larger-than-normal show to mark America’s milestone. Go to www.ofallon.org/806/Fireworks-Over-OFallon for information.

Mascoutah : Events will be from 4-10 p.m. Saturday in Scheve Park. Activities include carnival rides, bounce houses, food and drinks, a DJ, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Go to www.downstateil.org/events/mascoutah-old-fashioned-july-4th-celebration-2026 for information.

Sauget: The Gateway Grizzlies will have a Semiquincentennial Weekend on Friday through Sunday, featuring three nights of baseball and post-game fireworks shows at Arsenal BG Ballpark. Go to www.gatewaygrizzlies.com/Promotions/SemiquincentennialWeekend for information.

Morton : The Gordon D. Honegger Morton Independence Day Celebration will be Friday at McClallen Park. Gates open at 4 p.m. Fireworks will be at dusk.