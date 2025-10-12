Brookfield Zoo carves out fall events schedule

As Indigenous Peoples’ Day approaches, Brookfield Zoo Chicago officials reaffirmed their acknowledgment that the zoo sits on unceeded, traditional and ancestral homeland of Indigenous people.

Officials said the zoo is dedicated and committed to bring forward voices of Indigenous communities and celebrate individuals who came before us. They said in that spirit, guests are encouraged to explore Great Bear Wilderness, where they can learn about bald eagles, bison, bears and wolves – all species that hold significance in Indigenous cultures and play roles in North American ecosystems.

While vising the zoo, guest can participate in: