Brookfield Zoo carves out fall events schedule

Brookfield Zoo carves out fall events scheduleChronicle Media — October 11, 2025
As Indigenous Peoples’ Day approaches, Brookfield Zoo Chicago officials reaffirmed their acknowledgment that the zoo sits on unceeded, traditional and ancestral homeland of Indigenous people.
Officials said the zoo is dedicated and committed to bring forward voices of Indigenous communities and celebrate individuals who came before us. They said in that spirit, guests are encouraged to explore Great Bear Wilderness, where they can learn about bald eagles, bison, bears and wolves – all species that hold significance in Indigenous cultures and play roles in North American ecosystems.
While vising the zoo, guest can participate in:
- Boo! at the Zoo: Activities include checking out decor throughout the zoo grounds, Halloween-themed food and drink, and trick-or-treating in zoo retail locations. Weekends include pumpkin-decorating, costume parades, free inflatables and an art fair (Sundays).
- The new Dolphin Discovery show: Guests can learn about each dolphin’s personality and watch never-before-seen footage of dolphins that call Sarasota Bay home, as shared by the zoo’s Sarasota Dolphin Research Program. Guests can also see dolphins swim in the underwater viewing area.
- Bid farewell to koalas Willum and Brumby: Guests can see the pair through Nov. 3 at the Hamill Family Play Zoo.
- Feed giraffes leafy greens in Habitat Africa: Giraffe feedings are held weekends through the end of October.
- Watch the flamingo parade: Go to the South Mall when the zoo opens at 10 a.m. As the pink birds head to the Formal Pool. You can also see their return trip at 2:45 p.m. When visiting them in The Swamp, keep an eye out for the new masked lapwing that calls the aviary home.