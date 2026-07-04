Brookfield Zoo offers prehistoric adventures

Dinosaurs are taking over Brookfield Zoo Chicago with Dinos!, a summer event featuring more than 20 animatronic dinosaurs, hands-on activities, photo opportunities, themed food and merchandise, and programs.

The seasonal experience runs through Oct. 25. It is free with zoo admission and membership.

Dinos! invites guests to explore a trail filled with replica dinosaurs, from a 65-foot-long Brachiosaurus and 40-foot Tyrannosaurus rex to an armored Ankylosaurus, raptors, duck-billed dinosaurs, and nests with hatchlings in collaboration with Dino Don, Inc.

“We can’t wait for guests of all ages to experience Dinos! as this Jurassic journey sparks awe and curiosity with every generation,” said John Buranosky, vice president of guest and member services at Brookfield Zoo Chicago. “Guests will be able to get closer to dinosaurs they have only read about or seen on screen, while also learning about extinction, dinosaur connections to animals alive today and simple ways we can help protect wildlife.”

Guests can walk through a dinosaur rib cage tunnel, dig for fossils, climb inside a dinosaur egg for a photo, compare their feet to a dinosaur footprint, meet a replica raptor, and look for baby dinosaur puppet appearances.

Visitors can also stop by a dino-themed photo booth and collect dinosaur trading cards.

Along the way, they can also discover connections between prehistoric life and wildlife today, including how fossils help scientists understand the past, how birds are linked to dinosaurs and why protecting endangered species matters for the future. On select dates, guests can visit the Dino Fossil Lab near the dinosaur rib cage tunnel to learn about animal adaptations and convergent evolution while comparing 3D-printed replica dinosaur skulls to those of animals at the zoo.

Individuals can also try the Dinosaur Discovery Walking Tour or Ultimate T. Rex Virtual Reality Experience for an additional fee. The Dinosaur Discovery Tour offers a guided look at the Dinos! Exhibit at 10 a.m. on select days. The VR Experience will be offered daily during the summer (weather permitting) for $8 for the general public and $6 for members.

Families can also catch Dinosaur Ranger Academy programs, offering free interactive shows at the Nature Stage on select weekend dates throughout the summer.

The zoo will also hold Dinos After Dark on July 11, where guests get the change to experience Dinos! after hours with themed entertainment, programming and Zoo Chats.

Dinosaur-themed food, beverages, merchandise, Mold-A-Ramas and birthday party experiences are offered. A Dino Dawg food truck will be available near the zoo’s East Mall, serving up corn dogs and dinosaur-themed items.

Guests can plan their prehistoric adventure at brookfieldzoo.org/events/dinos.