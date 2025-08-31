Carnivale celebrates 20th anniversary

William Marovitz hasn’t run for elected office in 15 years, but that doesn’t stop him from schmoozing and pressing the flesh.

“As an elected official I loved meeting people,” said the former state representative, senator and central committeeman and longtime owner of the Carnivale Latin American restaurant in Chicago. “Now, I go to every table.

“People ask, ‘Who are you?’ When I tell them, I’m one of the owners, they’re shocked that I came to their table. If they are there for a birthday or anniversary, I’ll buy the table dessert. I’m campaigning all the time. I enjoy myself, and I want to let the patrons know I care.”

Marovitz’s Carnivale is turning 20 and inviting people to celebrate with a party from 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 10 at the restaurant, located at 702 W. Fulton Market St. The evening will include samba dancers, DJs, machete performers, pinata models, exotic bird displays, drinks and cuisine, taking guests on a culinary journey through Latin America with a menu curated by Executive Chef Carlos Garza.

Marovitz said the restaurant has made it two decades, including getting through the COVID-19 pandemic, by adapting.

“I think we have lasted by always being fresh. We keep changing and updating things,” he said. “We are always listening to our customers, hearing what they like, what they want.

“We have incredible ambiance, but that is only good up to a point. You also have to have great food. We give them great food. We give them value. We give them great service. There is entertainment from the minute you walk in until you walk out.”

Marovitz said the restaurant’s business has grown exponentially since COVID.

“We made a lot of adjustments,” Marovitz said of getting through the pandemic. “We did carry out. Even the most successful restaurants had issues during COVID, but we staffed up and kept going. The good ones make it.”

The Carnivale co-owner said the business continues to evolve, making the restaurant inviting for customers. He noted that the bar area was redone 18 months ago to make it brighter and bring more energy to the room.

“It almost screams Miami,” Marovitz said. “It is bright and colorful. Everyone seems to love it.”

Other recent changes to the establishments have include creation of a speakeasy, where people enter through an outside door when the weather is good, and an 80-seat cabaret.”

“We are always thinking and rethinking things,” Marovitz said.

Investing

While in the state Senate, Marovitz met businessman and founder of Lettuce Entertain You restaurants Rich Melman at a fund-raiser.

“I said if you’re ever taking on investors, call me,” Marovitz said. “One day, he did. We started Scoozie on Huron. I’ve invested with him ever since.”

When Melman started Joe”s Stone Crab in Washington D.C., he turned to Makovitz for help.

“I moved there to raise the money with Washington’s movers and shakers. I was there four months,” Marovitz said. “I was at the restaurant every night.”

Carnivale will open a restaurant in the Bahamas next year.

Being active in his investment is the only way Marovitz knows to act.

“There are two words that run my life: involved and relevant,” he said. “I have to feel involved and I have to feel relevant. If I don’t feel those things, I don’t feel whole. I don’t feel alive.”

Since opening in 2005, Carnivale has served as a gateway to the Fulton Market District. The Latin restaurant has welcomed more than 4.1 million guest and has been the site of more than 22,000 private events, 960 weddings and nearly 300,000 birthdays.

“It’s a celebratory place, but we also get many diners who come in once a week or twice a month,” said Sam Randazzo, director of operations at the Chicago restaurant and entertainment hub.

For Randazzo, who has been at the restaurant for four years, it still feels surreal.

“I still wake up and it feels like I’m dreaming,” he said.

Randazzo was working for a different company property when COVID hit and the Carnivale general manager relocated to Florida.

“He called me to see if I was interested in coming over,” Randazzo said. “The hotel I was at had closed, so I said ‘yes.’”

‘Awesome experience’

Randazzo, who lives in Plainfield, said he has loved the move.

“It is an awesome experience being at the restaurant,” he said. “Everything has been great – from the food to the energy and vibes being given off by all the staff.”

“For me, I’ve always been one to want to start a trend and not follow one,” Randazzo said. “There is nothing else like Carnivale.

“Some places may have similar food, but not the same vibe. Some places may have the same music, but not the food or the service. It all comes together right here in a positive way. Even the decorations and the fabrics are special. Add in the performers, and nothing comes close and it is all in one spot.”

Randazzo said Carnivale always seem to be on the cutting edge.

“It always seems a little ahead of its time,” Randazzo said. “The restaurant opened 20 years before Instagram took off and people take a lot of Instagrammable moments in different areas of the restaurant.

“Carnivale seems more and more relevant. More relevant now, I think, than in 2005. It has changed enough to make it unique and different. We stay ahead of the game.”

At the Sept. 10 anniversary celebration, each of Carnivale’s eight private event spaces, in addition to the main dining room and Rumba Lounge, will offer curated tasting experiences to honor a different Latin American country. From Brazilian Picanha to Cuban Ropa Vieja, Argentinian Churrasco to Colombian Arepas, attendees can get a fusion of flavors.

“The entire venue, all 35,000 square feet, will be used for the party,” Randazzo said. “Different countries will be in different rooms with different themes.”

He expects 800 to 1,000 people to be at the anniversary celebration.

Tickets for the Sept. 10 anniversary celebration are $20 and include admission, open bar, food and entertainment. Tickets are available at https://www.exploretock.com/carnivalechicago/experience/558378/20-year-anniversary-party?date=2025-09-10&size=2&time=20%3A00.

