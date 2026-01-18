Chicago Boat Show returns to Rosemont with new dates, more vessels

If you are ready to trade shoveling in for sailing, the Chicago Boat Show wants you.

The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show returns to Rosemont for its second year, with new show dates and more vessels for perusing. This year’s show will be Jan. 28 through Feb. 1 – the weekend between the National Football League’s conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

“We had gotten push back” about the show’s early January dates, said Jeff Marquard, show manager. “We wanted to get away from the holidays. People were out of town and people spent a lot of money over the holidays.”

Marquard said the show’s former home, Chicago’s McCormick Place, served the event well for decades.

“I loved our old home … I miss the high ceilings and being in one room,” the show manager said. “Rosemont is a little snug, but everything is getting in.”

Marquard said there is no doubt that the move to the Donald E. Stevens Convention & Conference Center was the right one for the show.

“The move to Rosemont was a huge success,” he said. “Attendance was up 50 percent last year. Plus, you walk out of the Convention Center and you have an entertainment district right there. There is so much more to do in that area. Plus, it is easy to get to from the west and the north where a lot of our attendees come from.”

Marquard noted that attendees at this year’s show will have more boats to check out.

“We had just over 400 boats last year,” he said. “I expect us to in the middle 400s for this year.”

He said there has been growth in all areas of boating – from pontoons and personal watercraft to fishing boats.

Show features include:

Paddlefest Pool – Where individuals can get their feet wet trying paddleboarding or kayaking with instructors

Bumper Boats – A water adventure for kids, featuring spinning, whirling and bumping on the water

Huck Fin Trout Pond – A show tradition where kids 12 and under fish for free in the catch-and-release pond

Antiques: Antique and classic boats are displayed

Ed Shed: Providing answers for maintenance and technical questions

Coast Guard instruction: Members of the U.S. Coast Guard will provide boating instruction

Boating classes: Individuals can get their Illinois and Wisconsin boater certification is classes on Saturday and Sunday. Advance registration is required.

Boatgating at the Boat Show – Football-themed activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 31 with former Chicago Bears Charles “Peanut” Tillman, Israel “Izzy” Idonije and Jerry Azumah.

The show will offer $5 admission after 5 p.m. Jan. 28-29.

Marking its 94th year as a Midwest event for boaters and aspiring boaters alike, the Chicago Boat Show showcases hundreds of new boats from regional dealers, with more cruisers and yachts than ever before, plus new models and more brands across all boat categories.

Visitors can also pick up boating accessories, marine electronics and on-the-water essentials.

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to Rosemont for the 2026 Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show,” said show manager Marquard. “Whether you’re looking to purchase a new boat, explore the boating lifestyle or simply enjoy a summer escape in the middle of winter, the Chicago Boat Show has something for everyone. With an even wider selection of new boats to shop – many with exclusive show-only specials – and exciting new features,, this year’s event is truly the destination to dive into fun on the water.”

For information and tickets, visit chicagoboatshow.com.