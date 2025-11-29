Feast of the Haggis planned

The Chicago Scots, Illinois’ first and oldest non-profit organization, is planning the 180th annual St. Andrew’s Day Gala, “The Feast of the Haggis,” at 5 p.m. Dec. 6.

Never missing a year – even though there were wars, depressions and pandemics – the gala returns to the Palmer House Hilton, 17 E. Monroe, Chicago. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care in North Riverside.

The evening celebrates the accomplishments of Scots while supporting elder care in the community.

Organizers promise a celebration of Scottish culture and pageantry, beginning with a cocktail reception, followed by an awards dinner program. Festivities include highland dance and bagpipe performances, as well as a musical celebration of Scotland featuring Jai McDowall, winner of “Britain’s Got Talent.”

This year, the Chicago Scots honor Henry McLeish, former first minister of Scotland, as its Distinguished Citizen.

The evening will feature a 5 p.m. lecture with McLeish in advance of the cocktail reception, covering his political career, his time as one of Scotland’s youngest professional footballers, and his long-standing commitment to senior care and dementia advocacy as ambassador for Alzheimer Scotland. Commemorating a 30-year career, including service in Prime Minister Tony Blair’s government and contributions to the Scotland Act,, McLeish has also chaired panels, such as the Fair Dementia Care Commission and the Commission on the Future of Long-Term Care, driving policies to ensure equitable, well-funded dementia care.

Tickets to the evening begin at $250 per person, which includes access to the open bar and sit-down dinner.

Sponsorship packages are also available.

For information, email Dawn Miller at DawnMiller@ChicagoScots.org.

Donations are welcome.

For information on the Chicago Scots, or to purchase tickets to The Feast of the Haggis or hotel accommodations, visit https://chicagoscots.org/180th/.

The dress code is Highland Evening Dress or Black-Tie encouraged.