City Cruises unveils fall and winter adventures

City Cruises, operator of year-round Chicago water experiences, has announced its fall and winter lineup, offering excursions for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

Guests can participate in haunted river tours, chef-prepared holiday meals, fireworks and entertainment, all set against the backdrop of the Chicago skyline and waterways.

On top of this season’s offerings is City Cruise Live, featuring personalities and themed evenings on the water.

Tours include:

Seadog Haunted Tours – Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31. The Bring Your Own Beverages cruise explores the haunted history of the Windy City, complete with tales, legends and ghost sightings. The tour departs this year from a location on the Chicago River.

City Cruises Live – Oct. 17 and Nov. 21: A new event series bringing personalities aboard for a themed experience on the water. A Night with Chicago Football Conference Champions includes Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, quarterback Rex Grossman and defensive star Alex Brown. Led by the voice of Chicago football Jeff Joniak, the cruise features locker-room stories and game-day insights with members of the 2006 conference championship team. Guest will partake in a multi-course buffet, open bar and skyline views on Lake Michigan.

Thanksgiving Day – An afternoon lunch cruise on Lake Michigan. Guests will have a chef-prepared holiday meal, DJ entertainment and views of the city’s skyline. The cruise offers an alternative to traditional holiday gatherings, allowing guests to skip the cooking and have time with loved ones on the water.

Holiday Fireworks Cruises – Saturdays, Nov. 29-Dec. 27: Guests can choose from Premier, Premier Plus or Signature dinner cruises. Each cruise features gourmet dining, cocktails, DJ entertainment and views of Navy Pier’s fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Cruises – Both cruises feature seasonal menus, holiday music and views of the illuminated city skyline.

New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day Cruises – Guests can choose from brunch or dinner options, each offering chef-crafted menus, bottomless mimosas, open bars and front-row seats to Navy Pier’s fireworks.

Attendees on all cruises may upgrade to the Premium Open Bar option, ordering specialty appetizers or purchasing a souvenir photo.

For ticket information and details about cruises, visit www.citycruises.com/chicago.

