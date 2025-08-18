Clarendon Hills knocked out of Little League World Series

It may take coming back home for Clarendon Hills Little Leaguers to realize the impact they have had on their hometown, according to their coach.

“When they see the excitement in town, the people who were engaged in the journey, I think it will hit home a little more,” manager Brian Herold said of his squad after the team’s magical run came to an end Sunday.

Clarendon Hills was eliminated from the Little League World Series on Sunday with a 9-1 loss to Hawaii.

“We battled as best we could,” Herold said. “I’m proud of my guys.”

Hawaii came out swinging and put up five runs in the bottom on the first inning, and three more in the second.

“They came out super aggressive,” Herold said. “I called all the pitches and we couldn’t stop them early on. They were a force.”

Herold said making it to the World Series and winning an elimination game against Pennsylvania on Saturday was a feat.

“I’m super happy for my guys,” the manager said. “It’s quite an accomplishment considering we didn’t have a deep (pitching) staff. The fact that we won state, won the regional and won a game here at Williamsport (Pennsylvania) is a testament to those guys stepping up.”

Herold got emotional in a post-grame press conference talking about the backing the team had from its hometown.

“First of all, we have to thank our fans back home. We had a lot of support,” Herold said, fighting back tears. “It means a lot.”

“We’re a town of 9,000 people,” he added. “I’m sure (this team) touched a lot of people and created a tremendous amount of spirit in town.”

Asked what he thought the boys would remember about their Little League World Series experience, Herold said, “the lopsided loss to Nevada (16-1) and that fact that they came out and won (Saturday).”

Commenting on his son, Brody, getting a single in his last World Series at-bat, Herold said, “He never gives up. No one gave up.”

Clarendon Hills left fielder Liam Harrigan drove in first baseman Jack Kaczmarski for the squad’s only run against Hawaii in the fourth inning Sunday.

Hawaii scored eight runs off of Kaczmarski in his 1 2/3 innings on the mound.

Clarendon Hills players were able to meet members of the New York Mets prior to Sunday’s elimination contest.

“They got to see a number of different players,” Herold said. “I didn’t expect they would be as captivated as they were. I didn’t care they took their mind off the game. That’s what it’s all about.– having those idols and looking up to them.”

Clarendon Hills made it to Sunday with a 3-2 victory Saturday night over Upper Uwchlan, Pennsylvania, representatives of the Mid-Atlantic Region.