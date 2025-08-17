Clarendon Hills wins thriller

Clarendon Hills kept their Little League championship dreams alive with a 3-2 victory Saturday night over Upper Uwchlan, Pennsylvania, representatives of the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Brody Herold led Clarendon Hills, pitching a complete game and adding a run-scoring single in the squad’s three-run bottom of the third inning in the Little League World Series game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Herold struck out the final hitter in the top of the sixth inning, leaving the tying run for Mid-Atlantic stranded at third.

The Clarendon Hills pitcher gave up two walks, while striking out three in the 84-pitch complete game.

Courtesy runner Henry McMahon scored twice in Clarendon Hills’ big third inning. He ran for both Herold and catcher Hudson Lauerman with two outs in the inning.

McMahon scored the first run of the game running for Lauerman. The courtesy runner made it across the plate on a wild pitch.

Herold then singled, scoring pinch hitter Luke Schaller who had reached on a fielder’s choice.

McMahon then ran for Herold and scored on third baseman Matthew Kalish’s double to left field.

Mid-Atlantic scored both of their runs off of Herold in the top of the fourth inning.

The contest, in which each team mustered just six hits, allowed Clarendon Hills, representing the Great Lakes Region, to stave off elimination after being pummeled, 16-1, on Wednesday by Mountain West Region winner Summerlin South of Las Vegas.

Clarendon Hills now faces West Region winner Honolulu at noon Sunday on ABC Channel 7.