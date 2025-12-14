College of DuPage’s football team ties record with fifth national championship  

College of DuPage’s football team had not played in six weeks, but the Chaparrals barely missed a beat as they captured yet another national championship this month.

DuPage claimed its fifth straight national junior college title with a 36-13 Red Grange Bowl victory over North Dakota State College of Science on Dec. 6.

It was also the 50th national title in all sports for the Glen Ellyn community college which opened in 1967.

The Chaparrals finished 8-2 overall and closed the season with four wins in their last five games.

Football coach Matthew Rahn isn’t about to rest on his laurels. He’s already looking to a run for a sixth National Junior College Athletic Association Division III title in 2026.

“We’re going to take 48 hours to be excited about it and then we’re working on number six,” he said following the victory. “Keep the train on the tracks. We built a standard here of how we operate and how we play and the type of kids we have and what the coaches demand out of them.

“It’s been working so far and we’re not going to deviate from the plan.”

Rahn, now 40-6 overall at DuPage, has been named NJCAA Coach of the Year three times. He played two years for the Chaparrals (2000-01), spent 13 years playing for Arena Football professional teams and had seven seasons as COD associate head coach.

Only one other college program at any level owns five straight national team titles. North Dakota State claimed five consecutive NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision titles from 2011-15.

Since the NJCAA Division III title game was established in 2021, COD has appeared in all five games. The Red Grange Bowl was founded in 2016, with College of DuPage winning in all eight appearances.

The Chaparrals draw heavily on talent from DuPage County and throughout northern Illinois and must constantly reload since players are limited to two seasons at community college programs.

For example, sophomore quarterback Justin Bland, who threw two touchdown passes in the title game, hails from Glenbard North High School. Tight end Luke Bonnema, who caught one of the TD passes, is also a former Panther.

Other key contributors included Askia Bullie, an ex-Chicago Westinghouse player who had a pair of touchdown passes, Marist graduate Dontay Fort (one TD pass) and running back A.J. Moore, a Rockford Auburn grad, had a one-yard touchdown run.

“The community’s great here,” said Coach Rahn. “We’ve got a great program with a lot of great local kids, and we are very proud that the stands are full.”

A handful of non-Illinois players also had an impact. Cole Hamilton, a linebacker from Florida, was named NJCAA Championship Game Most Valuable Player after recording 12 tackles, a sack and a pair of tackles for losses.

The Chaparrals trailed 7-0 after one quarter against North Dakota State College of Science, but used a 22-0 second quarter effort to take command.

The bowl game is named for Harold “Red” Grange, the Wheaton native considered one of the game’s all-time greats as both a college and professional nearly a century ago.

Grange, dubbed “The Wheaton Iceman” and the “Galloping Ghost” was a consensus three-time All-American. He scored four touchdowns in 12 minutes against Michigan in the 1924 dedication game for the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

After college, he signed with the Chicago Bears of the nascent National Football League and helped put professional football on the map.

Grange was named a charter member of both the college and professional football halls of fame. In 2008, he was named the best college football player of all-time by ESPN.