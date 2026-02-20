Competitors weather delays, warm temps as snow sculpting event turns 40

Naturally occurring white stuff was lacking and temperatures soared into the 50s at Sinnissippi Park last weekend.

But the “snow” still went on.

Competitors in the 40th annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition handled conditions as just another challenge during the event which ran from Feb. 11 through Saturday. It was presented by Rock Valley College, with the Rockford Park District playing host.

“During the 40-year history of the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition, we have had to be creative in providing enough snow for our sculptors,” said Laura Gibbs-Green, Park District public relations manager. “In the early days of the competition, we utilized snow from the runways of the Chicago-Rockford International Airport and hoped that there was enough snow for all of the teams.”

“(But) using the runway snow also meant that debris like rocks, sticks and dirt would get mixed in with the snow, which presented a challenge to the sculptors,” she said. “Some years, there wasn’t enough snow and the event was canceled.”

In 2016, the Park District acquired snow-making machines that used city water to make snow on-site at Sinnissippi Park.

“This has been a game-changer for the competition and the sculptors, as the snow from the machines is pristine, it’s a clean white color and free from foreign objects,” Gibbs-Green said.

Each Illinois team was comprised of three sculptors who carved their creations from snow blocks measuring 6 feet long, 6 feet wide, by 10 feet high. High school teams had four sculptors working on snow blocks that were 4 feet wide, 4 feet long, by 6 feet high.

The competition concluded Saturday with the Windy City Snowmen claiming the first-place State of Illinois Champions Award for their sculpture, “Our Founding Father.”

Byron High School received a first-place award for its sculpture, ”Guardian of Innocence.”

For a list of winners, visit www.rockfordparkdistrict.org

This year’s competition was postponed from late January to last week due to a mechanical issue with the snow-making machines. Still, Gibbs-Green said that the ability to manufacture snow is more reliable than waiting for enough natural snowfall.

“The streak of cold weather Rockford had in mid-January allowed the Park District to get ahead on snow-making for the competition,” she said.

Once the snow is made, it’s packed into custom-made block forms and placed at each team’s sculpting site.

Sculptors are prohibited from using any power tools or pre-fabricated molds.

Teams can use axes, machetes, water buckets, shovels, saws, ice chisels, cheese graters, and homemade scraping tools to fashion their entry.

If there’s anyone who knows his way around a block of snow, it’s Rockford native Grant Rundblade.

“My first year at the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition was my senior year at Rockford Lutheran High School in 2000,” he said.

After high school, Rundblade formed a state team and sculpted with them until 2010.

In 2011, he joined a local snow sculpting team called the Kilted Snow Weasels.

“I sculpted with the Weasels until 2022,” Rundblade said. “In 2015, our piece, ‘Shot of Whiskey Leave the Bottle’, won first place in the Illinois Snow Sculpting competition and got us recognized to go sculpt in 2016 in Yukon, Canada.”

The Kilted Snow Weasels grew out of Auburn High School’s 1987 student snow sculpting team. By the early 1990s, Auburn grads Bill Brown and Randy Tackett, along with Auburn drama teacher George Harnish, officially formed the Kilted Snow Weasels.

“Since we all had Scottish heritage, we adopted nicknames to reflect that,” Rundblade said. “We all took McWeasel as a ‘surname’. I was Grunt because I was the youngest of the group and had to do all the grunt work. Bill was Fergus, George was Shamus, and Randy was Angus.”

The Kilted Snow Weasels often worked on their creations while wearing kilts and took their name from a beat-up 1982 Toyota that Brown owned.

The team sculpted together for several years, winning awards while gaining and losing members along the way. In 2021, the Kilted Snow Weasels lost their founding member Harnish, who died after a long illness.

“Our last sculpture at the Illinois competition was ‘Hog Pile’, which was done in 2016 as an exhibition piece,” Rundblade said. “We were asked to come back in 2022 and do a tribute piece, ‘The Call’, which was one of George’s favorites.”

Rundblade’s snow sculpting skills have been passed down to the next generation.

“In January, my son AJ joined me, and two others to represent Team USA at the World Snow Festival in Grindelwald, Switzerland,” Rundblade said. “It was an amazing full-circle moment for me to sculpt with my son at an international event.”

Whatever weather pattern greets snow sculptors in the years ahead, one thing is guaranteed every winter at the competition: the vision, dedication, hard work, and sheer artistry each team brings to its sculpture.