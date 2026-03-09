Copeland displays talents at SPACE

Shemekia Copeland is one of the leading female singers of the current generation. Her voice is dynamic, soulful and versatile. She handles blues, rock and gospel with equal assurance. She has been named the “New Queen of the Blues” by Koko Taylor’s daughter and has won multiple blues music awards in her career.

Copeland displayed her talents at SPACE in Evanston on Feb. 27 to a highly appreciative standing-room-only crowd.

She was born Charon Shemekia Copeland in Harlem, New York and was raised there and later across the river in New Jersey. Blues music was already in her DNA because her father was Blues Hall of Fame guitarist Johnny Copeland. Her father mentored her well and she began singing in public at the age of 3. She performed at the famed Cotton Club in Harlem before she reached her teens. At 18, she signed her first record contract with Chicago-based Alligator Records. She has appeared on stage with Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt and Eric Clapton and performed at the White House for President Barack Obama.

A woman with this much talent deserves a band of highly skilled musicians and that is exactly what she had with guitarists Arthur Neilson, Ken “Willie” Scandlyn and Cary Samsel, bassist Kevin Jenkins and drummer Dan Hickey. They complemented her perfectly song after song and their fun-filled camaraderie showed by their constant chitchat and laughter between songs.

With the band playing intro music, Copeland took the stage wearing a black ensemble enhanced by a bright red blazer and a wide smile. She came out rocking with two songs from her Grammy-nominated album “Blame It On Eve.” She led off with a Rolling Stones styled “Broken High Heels” containing sneering lyrics criticizing politicians who ignore the problems of today. “Tough Mother” followed with a ZZ Top Texas boogie beat that had people gyrating along. Neilson and Scandlyn took SPACE patrons on a joy ride with dueling guitars.

It was time for her first blues tune of the evening with her classic “Ain’t Got Time for Hate” from her album “America’s Child.” She sang this song about love and unity with great emotion. Samsel stepped up to the spotlight and delivered a soulful guitar solo.

The slow blues number “Salt In My Wounds” from her debut album “Turn the Heat Up” had Copeland reaching way down for one of her most emotional and raw deliveries of the evening. She made her listeners feel the heartbreak of a relationship gone bad. An enormous ovation followed the conclusion of the lament.

The title track from her latest album “Blame It On Eve” borrows from the Adam and Eve narrative to explore women’s issues in today’s world with serious-minded humor. The line “While a man is tough, a woman’s a bitch,” sums up the song’s sentiments.

Copeland dedicated the next song “Nobody But You” from her “Done Come Too Far” LP to her parents for raising her the right way. Written and recorded by her father in 1989, the song is built off a familiar blues beat similar to Muddy Waters’ “Mannish Boy.” Neilson squeezed exquisite notes out of his Les Paul during a memorable solo. Fans happily clapped along.

Before Copeland announced the next selection she proudly announced she was cancer free for four years, which prompted a standing ovation. She went right into the Americana styled “Walk Until I Ride” from her “Uncivil War” album that concluded with a “going to church” ending complete with a praise break and some hallelujah shouts.

A man she loved and respected was Chicago’s own troubadour John Prine. She dedicated the song “Great Rain” to Prine, a song he co-wrote and that appeared on Copeland’s America’s Child. She poured her heart out with every verse.

Everyone had some fun with the playful blues shuffle “Wine O’clock,” a song simply about her need for her own quiet “happy hour” and the up-tempo country tune “Tell the Devil to Go to Hell,” a song her young son — unfortunately — loves to sing. Both songs appear on Copeland’s Eve album.

Copeland has a great knack for storytelling and does so with “Never Going Back to Memphis” from her album Never Going Back. This blues-rocker is about a woman fleeing from a bad situation. The song was driven by the stellar musicianship of her supporting band.

When Copeland was a young girl, she witnessed a highly influential concert by Solomon “King” Burke. She recorded his rhythm ’n’ blues song “I Feel a Sin Coming On” for her album “Outskirts of Love.” She dedicated her electrifying interpretation of this track to him.

Copeland shifted into a higher gear with a frolicking song from the “Talking to Strangers” album, the rocking “Pie in the Sky,” a tune that Rod Stewart and Faces could have recorded. The SPACE faithful embraced the moment and shouted “Oh Yeah” along with Copeland at the song’s ending.

As she sauntered triumphantly off the stage, her fans asked for more and they got it with “It’s 2 A.M.” from her “Wicked” LP. Copeland left it all on stage with this powerful finale. There was dancing in the aisles.

Copeland is a force of nature who creates a cathartic musical experience. This was one heck of a show.