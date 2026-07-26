County fairs highlight agricultural roots, promise loads of fun

Numerous county fairs are on tap in Illinois offering plenty of opportunities for some good old fashioned family fun. Here are some of the upcoming fairs that attract visitors from far and wide.

Kendall County Fair

To find the accurate year of the Kendall County Fair, you must do some arithmetic.

The very event was in 1841, but it wasn’t official until 1854. first period of the fair was from 1854 until 1907. After more than a decade of simpler local events, the first Kendall County Agricultural Fair was held in Oswego in 1854.

Entertainment included some things that wouldn’t last- horse races, chariot races, greased pole competitions, mule races and foot races – and many things that have stood the test of time, including an ice cream stand and numerous exhibits focused on horticulture, floriculture, livestock, needlework, and machinery, as well as good food and music.

But due to sparse attendance, the decision was made to end the fair in August of 1907. A headline read: “Died in 53rd Year, Kendall County Old Fair is a goner.”

For most of the 20th Century, there was no Kendall County Fair. But after five years of effort and urging, beginning in 1988, the Fair was re-born in 1993. And while it has many of the 21st century features that people expect, it also has many of the old values that folks in rural and exurban areas appreciate.

So, the Kendall Fair, which has roots dating back more than 180 years, will celebrate its 86th not-so-annual event from Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 2, this year at 10826 State Route 71 in Yorkville.

People of all ages can come and see the old school activities and attractions from long ago days, and modern fair pleasures.

The fair starts at noon with a flag raising by American Legion members. From then until 7 p.m., while they don’t race horses anymore, there’ll be a Western Hores Speed Show in the Grandstand area, and at 6:30, Barrell Racing at the Grandstands.

On Friday through Sunday, the day starts out with 4-H livestock shows, with exhibits available for viewing all day Friday and Saturday at the Smith 4-H Hall and Ed. Building.

Daily activities include 4-H exhibits and shows, market vendors and Kids Pedal Pulls.

On Friday and Saturday there will be truck and tractor pulls.

The various 4-H livestock shows will be in the mornings in the Livestock Arena, with the Goat Show at 8 am, Thursday, followed by the Sheep Show, the Swine Show at 8:30 a.m. Friday, and the Beef Show Saturday at 8:30 a.m. 4-H Exhibits will be on display all day Thursday and Friday in the Smith 4-H Hall and Ed Building. The 4-H Parade of Champions will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the livestock auction at 6 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m. Tailgate Confessions take the Main Stage with their modern country and classic rock mix. The Spring Valley band, formed in 2022, brings a unique blend of modern country and classic rock to the Illinois Valley area, with a special focus on acoustic-style arrangements they promise will “fire up the crowd.”

On Saturday night at 7:30 The Baked Potatoes perform on the Main Stage. The veteran New Lenox based four-man group bring their collection of ‘50s ‘60s, and ‘70s radio favorites, including songs from the Beatles, the Stones, Herman’s Hermits, Eric Clapton and more.

Worth Mayor Roy DiGangi is a part-time member of the band who sometimes fills in on bass, guitar and vocals.

After a 30-minute intermission, all the Swifties in the audience can “Shake it Off” to the music of Burning Red and lead singer and guitarist Gina CC. The “Ultimate UNOFFICIAL Live Band Taylor Sing-Along Party” is a show put on “by Swifties and for Swifties,” covering each of Taylor’s musical eras.

McHenry County Fair

The McHenry County Fair is back, running from Tuesday, Aug. 4, to Sunday, Aug. 9. From livestock barns and grandstand entertainment to fair food favorites, contests, vendors, exhibits, and carnival lights, the annual fair brings the community together for a full week of summer tradition.

Entrance fees for adults, those age 13 and older, are $10 a day. Children from 6 to 12 pay $5, and children under 5 are free. Seniors 65 and older and military personnel with identification pay $5. A “season pass” good for all six days and costs $30. The fairgrounds are at 11900 Country Club Road in Woodstock.

The fair starts at noon Aug. 4 with an opening ceremony and flag raising. The Midway Pavillion, carnival rides, and the beer tent will be open throughout the fair, with magic, balloon art, a live raptor show, a therapy dog and K-9 demonstrations, wood carving, look-a-like contests, Atomic Bingo and Axe Legends throwing axes.

There’s even a pizza-eating contest, on Wednesday at 7 p.m., an event that, really, when you think about it, will have no losers.

Every day will see different exhibits and presentations of agriculture, horticulture, home economics and crafts in Buildings D, E and F, the Poultry Barn and Hansen Pavillion.

The Miss McHenry County Fair Pageant has been a tradition since the 1960s. The pageant, which takes place on Tuesday at the Grandstand, provides a scholarship to the new Miss Queen. In 2016, the pageant was expanded with the addition of a Junior Teen (ages 9-13) and Teen (ages 13-17) as well as a Noncompete Princess Mentoring Program (ages 5-9).

For over 60 years the McHenry County Fair Talent Contest has been a popular event. For a $100 entry fee, anyone under 21 who attends school in McHenry County can compete in this annual talent contest that welcomes singers, musicians, performance artists, novelty acts and more. Performances can be solo acts or groups.

The Junior Talent Contest for people under age 14 starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Hansen Pavilion. The Senior contest for those 15 to 21 commences at 8:30 p.m.

Miss McHenry County contestants will compete in the areas of interview, sportswear, speech, formalwear and on-stage question. The junior and teen contestants will compete in the areas of interview, speech, formalwear and on-stage question.

An event new to the fair this year that should be great fun to watch and likely talked about for days is the Round Bale Rumble on Aug. 5. The competitive event, which will follow immediately after the Draft Horse Pulls, will have teams of two to four people pushing a massive round hay bale down the course in a winner-take-all tournament.

On Thursday night at 6:30, with a $20 entrance fee for anyone who dares “pros, amateurs, anyone in the community,” can bring in a machine and race it at the flat-track quad racing event, including golf carts, zero-turn mowers and power wheels.

Other classes include Kid’s Quads, Utility Quads, Powder Puff Quads – Open SXS, 4-Cycle Sport Quads, 2-Cycle Sport Quads, 2 & 4-Cycle Sport Quads – Open, Golf Carts, Zero-turn Mowers and Power Wheels.

Friday night at 7 p.m., Next Level Pro Bull Riding puts on a display of man vs bull. “Come for authentic cowboy experience that will transport you to the Wild West.”

Saturday night the ground will shake and the mud will fly as the Illini State Pullers engage in tractor and truck pulls.

Sunday night folks can grab some fair fun food and a cold drink and enjoy “one of the loudest and most exciting nights of the fair,” the always popular Demolition Derby. As always, the rules are simple: “keep moving, keep hitting, and be the last vehicle running.”

McLean County Fair

McLean County Fair officials note that the event, which was first held in 1932, has had seven different homes over its 94-year history.

But since 1997, home has been the Westside Fairgrounds at 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington. This year, the county celebrates its 30th anniversary with a solid mix of food, fun, music, a bit of mayhem and the many 4-H activities for which it’s known.

The fair boasts of being home to the state’s largest 4-H show. Those activities, which attracts more than 600 youth exhibitors (ages 8 to 18) with over 6,000 projects and numerous other shows taking place through the fair’s open hours.

Gates are open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and noon until 7 p.m. on Sunday. Sunday admission between noon and 7 p.m. is discounted to $7.26 for adults and $5.19 for kids. Children under 5 are free. A five-day adult pass is $22.76; it costs $14.29 for children 6 to 13. Single-day admission is $12.43 and $8.29 respectively. All tickets are non-refundable.

Carnival hours run from 1 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free on Thursday for seniors over age 60, all veterans, and active military. There’s a senior special with one paid child ticket accompanying senior gets a free carnival ride until 5 p.m.

The beer tent is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m., with numerous domestic beers available, some from several local breweries. There will also be music and yard games to enjoy as well.

Grandstand events cost additional to the general fair admission ticket.

Wednesday at 5 p.m. the mud starts flying at the tractor pulls and local pick-up truck pull-offs. Categories are Pro Farm, Mini Rods, Outlaw, Farm Stock and Pro Stock Trucks. A combo price is available online only and includes a discounted Fair and Grandstand admission for $15.53. Tractor Pull admission only is $10.36. Children 3 and under are free.

For the kids, Pedal Pulls start at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the road between the Antique Tractors and Food Court.

On Thursday Bull Riding and Barrel Racing starts at 6:30 p.m. The combo admission is $22.76, available online only; grandstand admission alone is $17.59.

On Friday starting at 6:30 p.m., two great bands take the Grandstand Stage. Mapleton, Illinois,-based Taylor Bruninga and The Bandits open the show with their outlaw country brand of honky-tonk rock, including the new single, “Revolving Door.”

The band is no stranger to McLean County audiences, having played Bloomington twice this past February, blending the “honky-tonk sound of Travis Tritt and the raw edge of Lynyrd Skynyrd” with artists like Bryan Martin and Koe Wetzel.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Champaign’s Feudin’ Hillbillys bring their high-energy performance of “mostly country with a little pop, some classic rock and ‘80s favorites along with a touch of funk.” Combo admission online is $22.76; concert general admission alone is $12.43.

The Don Owen Demolition Derby starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday. All seating is first-come, first-served. There is no combo pricing option, and the $17.55 Demo Derby ticket must be purchased separately from fair general admission.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday 4-H Exhibit judging starts, with the Horse Show, Llama Show and Rabbit Show. At 6 p.m. there’s a Sheep Shearing and Trimming Contest.

Thursday the Horse Show, Swine Show and Poultry Judging begins at 8 a.m., and the Sheep Show at 10 a.m. Exhibits and activities continue throughout the day.

Friday morning the Horse Shows start things off at 8 a.m., followed by the Dairy Goat Show and Cat Show. The afternoon will feature a Horse Show Costume Contes and the Showmanship Classic at 3 p.m., followed by the Horse Speed Games at 5 p.m.

Saturday morning at 8 will see the PLC Shows including Beef Cattle, Swine, Rabbits, Horses and Boer Goats. At 1 p.m. there’ll be a rocket launch.

The Fair Royalty Program will take place several days before the start of the fair. The Fair Royalty Program has been a tradition at the fair for over 80 years, supporting youth in agriculture and helping them reach their educational goals.

Contestants for the Miss, Junior Miss and Little Miss events must live or go to school in McLean County or be a member of a McLean County 4-H Club. There will be a dress rehearsal at 10 a.m. on July 25 at Heartland Community College. The next day finals begin at 4 p.m. at the college.