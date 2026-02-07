Custom cars power their way to Chicago Auto Show attention

Matt Conger almost lost the ability to drive his beloved 1991 Toyota MR2 Turbo.

“I actually lost my license because of this car,” the West Chicago resident said with a laugh while standing near his car at this year’s Chicago Auto Show. “I did not know that Illinois has a three strikes (in one year) and you’re out rule. In my late 20s, I got speeding tickets.”

After a lawyer was able to secure a special license for him to get back and forth to work, he actually got pulled over a fourth time.

‘The cop lit into me like I was his kid,” Conger remembered. “When he pulled me over, I was shaking because of my nerves. I knew what that meant. I was going to lose my license for like five years.”

Let go with just a tongue-lashing, Conger will mark his 31st year with the Toyota MR2 in March.

“My joke is it was my baby before I had real babies,” he said.

Conger is one of six finalists in Chi-Town Alley, a new space on the Auto Show floor in 2026, dedicated to the car culture.

The West Chicago resident said he and other Chi-Town Alley finalists do not even know what they win if picked the fan favorite at the end of the Auto Show run.

“I don’t know and I don’t care,” Conger said of any grand prize. “I’m just glad to be here … I don’t care if I win. To me, just being here is enough.”

To have his custom car on the Auto Show floor is heaven for Conger.

“I never thought I would be here. This is a little, silly mid-engine car that was only in the United States for five years,” he said. “Who knew? I take it to shows. I have fun with it.

“I really don’t consider it a show car. It shows well, but for 250,000 to 500,000 to see it over two weeks is unreal.”

Chi-Town Alley and the rest of the Chicago Auto Show is open through Feb. 16 at McCormick Place.

Having a portion of floor space devoted to custom cars was the brainchild of Jim OBrill, senior director of marketing for the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, producer of the Chicago Auto Show.

OBrill said the space is about bringing the enthusiasm of car nights and car meet-ups to the McCormick Place floor.

“It’s about the cars and it’s about the people. It’s not about the glitz and glam of elaborate displays and things like that,” OBrill said of the new piece of the Auto Show.

“The energy as all these vehicle owners and everyone came in, you started to feel like you were at a car meet,” the Auto Show’s senior director of marketing said. “The excitement, talking about each other’s cars. It didn’t matter if you had the old Mustang or the ’84 Buick Regal Low-Rider or if was the ’86 Corolla. They all had a common bond because they all built their own vehicles. They have a passion for cars and that’s what it’s all about with Chi-Town Alley. This whole space is about the car culture and people having that common bond of the vehicle on four wheels.”

OBrill was inspired for the car culture space after Auto Show executives visited a show in Tokyo.

Jason Roberts, Auto Show chairman, said Chi-Town Alley puts individual twists on the original equipment manufacturers’ product that continue to lead the largest auto exposition in North America.

“With all respect to the OEM side, which looks incredible, so many of us look at those new cars and think, ‘Well, how can I make it my own? What can I do to make it special and unique?’” Roberts said.

OBrill sees Chi-Town Alley continuing to grow with more clubs and rotating in different clubs.

“I think there is an opportunity for the manufacturers to take part in Chi-Town Alley,” he said.

He foresees future Chicago auto shows where people can see the new Toyota Camry and then see what you might be able to do “if you wrap it or throw some cool wheels on it.”

“We all buys those news cars first. You’ve got to start over there, so to speak,” OBrill said. “You’ve got to go to the dealership and buy your new car, but if you’re a car guy or a car girl and you want to make it your own and really own it, this is the kind of section you can have some fun in.”

While talking from a stage near Chi-Town Alley on Friday, Roberts kept looking over to Matt Conger’s MR2.

“I’m smiling ear to ear because when I was 16 my cool cousin, Trevor, picked me up in an MR2,” Roberts said. “When he picked me up that day, I was the baddest kid in school.”

Alan Castro of Schaumburg is another of the six car enthusiasts selected as finalists for Chi-Town Alley.

Castro said he was shocked that his 1998 Nissan Skyline ER34 made the finals.

“In the summer and spring, I daily drive it. It is my drift car too,” he said Friday while next to his car with a freshly painted new front bumper that he had just installed the day before because the previous bumper “exploded.”

He said his dad got him into cars “unfortunately, because all the money goes into” his vehicles.

The modification list of what he has poured into the car “makes me want to throw up,” he joked.

A list of 45 modifications – most of which Castro did himself – is posted next to the vehicle.

The Schaumburg resident said he would take it as a huge accomplishment if he would garner the most votes of Chi-Town Alley finalists.

“I just think about it as a car. It’s messy all the time,” Castro said. ‘”I go to car shows. It’s always dirty. I’m always late. This is the cleanest it’s ever been probably.”

Jennifer Morand, Chicago Automobile Trade Association president and Auto Show general manager, said Chi-Town Alley brings a new vibe to the expo.

“We look at the show floor and we see the manufacturers. They do a fantastic job with their displays and you have the latest vehicles, but what was missing?” Morand asked. “The enthusiasts.”

She encouraged show attendees to vote for their Chi-Town Alley favorite.

Auto racing analyst and TV show host Rutledge Wood was on hand to promote Chi-Town Alley, as well as Drifter, a movie he plays a role in which will be out later this year.

“To see an auto show this size rethink the experience for people and bring a slice of the Tokyo Auto Salon here I think is really special,” Wood said. “For me, a person that loves cars and loves so many different cars, if you look at my driveway, you would feel like we were standing in a less-nice Chi-Town Alley. My cars are not all finished and a few of them need a little primer and some love, but I think this is so cool to mix the after-market side and car culture with the OEM. You truly can’t have one without the other. I would love to see where eventually we grow to where half of this (show) is OEMs and half of it feels like this. To get to be here for the first one is really special.”

The Chicago Auto Show opens daily at 10 a.m. and runs through Feb. 16. For tickets, go to https://www.eventim.com/campaign/chicago-auto-show-26/?affiliate=6CH.

