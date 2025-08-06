Cuts coming to Paramount Theatre programs as Aurora grapples with budget concerns 

Aurora’s Paramount Theatre is scaling back theatrical productions in the wake of projected cuts in city financial support.

Exactly how much is uncertain as Paramount’s governing body and the city of Aurora have offered competing assessments.

On Monday, the Aurora Civic Center Authority and Paramount said they will cancel two scheduled shows and warned that more cuts may be in the offing.

In a letter to Paramount subscribers and ticket-holders, the nine-person ACCA/Paramount Board said it will put the Bold Series of productions on hiatus, including cancellation of two shows scheduled for later this year. The series will now end Aug. 31 with the closing of “True West” at the Copley Theatre.

“Unfortunately, further reductions — in other theatre and school programming — may be necessary in the weeks ahead,” according to the board, which oversees the Paramount, Copley Theatre, RiverEdge Park and Paramount School of the Arts.

The number of overall performances would be trimmed from 900 to approximately 700.

“Today we face a serious challenge,” the board stated. “The city of Aurora is grappling with widespread budgetary constraints. While final numbers are not yet confirmed, we’ve been advised that our previously communicated municipal support could be reduced by up to 65 percent.”

How much assistance is being cut is now part of a back-and-forth debate between the ACCA and Mayor John Laesch.

For starters, Laesch said in a written response released Tuesday that the 65-percent figure is inaccurate.

“Last year, the Aurora City Council voted for an amount not to exceed $13.8 million to assist the Aurora Civic Center Authority in 2025,” Laesch wrote. “This included the city purchasing a parking garage for $10 million from ACCA to offset a significant deficit in their budget, $1.3 million for the costs of constructing the Stolp Island Theatre, and $2.5 million for the Fox River Promenade update.”

Further, Laesch said, ACCA was previously allocated $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and another $10 million in federal money as part of the Save Our Stages Act.

“ACCA has requested $7 million from the city for 2026 to cover their expected deficit, and has been running a consistent $5 million to $7 million deficit annually (2024, 2025, and projected in 2026 before the cut to the Bold Series),” Laesch added. “We have offered to assist with fundraising, cross-promotion, and other initiatives aimed at bolstering financial stability.”

The announced cuts come in the wake of the cancellation of a proposed 4,000-seat City of Lights downtown performance space as the city grapples with financial worries and belt-tightening.

“I have made it no secret that the city of Aurora is facing critical financial challenges,” Laesch wrote. “With this in mind, my ultimate objective is to serve as both an advocate for and steward of the city’s taxpayer dollars. I have consistently communicated, both during the transition and in monthly meetings with ACCA leadership, that we need a multi-pronged plan to achieve financial stability for the organization.”

Actors Equity Association, a union that represents actors and stage managers, called the potential cuts counterproductive.

“As a candidate, John Laesch won his election … by promising ‘more art, more community,’ and to ‘continue supporting the Paramount’ theatre,” said Andrea Hoeschen, assistant executive director for the Central Region in a statement Tuesday. “Should these cuts become final in the next city budget, they will mean fewer jobs and a hit to the city’s economy.

“This budget is short-sighted and will only hurt the city in the long run because when people come to see shows at the Paramount Theatre, they don’t just see a show, they spend money on everything from parking to nearby restaurants. That’s why studies show that the average attendee generates another $38.46 per person, per event in economic activity beyond the cost of admission.”

Laesch praised ACCA for making a “difficult decision” on the Bold Series as a step toward long-term sustainability.

“I remain committed to working with ACCA as it explores new and creative ways to diversify its revenue streams and streamline operations, all while continuing to deliver a world-class theater experience,” Laesch wrote. “My administration will always remain a collaborative partner as ACCA seeks new opportunities to utilize the Copley Theatre and works toward a more self-sustaining operational model.”