Discovery Center project moving along

The Byway Discovery Center at Great Rivers Park is on track to open in May and will serve as a visitor orientation center for the Mississippi and Illinois rivers confluence region.

The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, which recently renewed its lease with Alton for the Alton Visitors Center on Landmarks Boulevard, received a $10 million capital grant from the state, of which $7 million is for the Byway Discovery Center. The other $3 million is for Hartford’s Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower expansion project.

Both projects are part of the National Scenic Byway corridor “to create and enhance products that celebrate the region’s working rivers and history of the region along the 33-mile Scenic Byway, which runs from Hartford to just north of Grafton,” said Great Rivers and Routes President/CEO Cory Jobe, who also is on the board of the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission.

The Byway Discovery Center, 10815 Lockhaven Road, Godfrey, is a 4,500-square-foot visitor orientation building to be constructed near the mouth of Piasa Creek.

“We tried for 18 months to find a spot in Alton, but land was not available,” Jobe noted.

The Great Rivers Land Trust and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are partnering with the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau for phase one of the Byway Discovery Center project, which includes the building. Great Rivers Park will be phase two.

“The corps did all the new islands on Piasa Creek, which visitors will be able to kayak to them,” Jobe said.

Great Rivers Park will be adjacent to the Byway Discovery Center. The building is paid for by a capital grant. The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau will manage the center and provide visitor orientation for a three-mile stretch of the National Scenic Byway, also known as the Great River Road or Illinois Route 100.

“We will promote rock climbing, bird watching, kayaking, all the communities and the Fish and Wildlife

sites, and get visitors out exploring,” Jobe said.

There will be concierge/digital kiosk where visitors can book kayaking tours on Piasa Creek to the Mississippi River. There also will be a museum, immersive video experiences and conference space for various guest speakers.

The immersive video room will take guests through all four seasons from the viewpoint of a dragonfly. Which has emerged as a symbol of the Byway Discovery Center.

“We have very big colorful structures throughout the museum of dragonflies,” Jobe said.

An Alton-based company, Shift Agency, shot drone footage this month of winter at the confluence of all the communities and sights from the point of view of a dragonfly.

“This is a way to educate you about the region’s past, the working rivers, communities, agritourism, the unique birds and wildlife you can see and where to get out into physical sites, whether it be the Audubon Center or Pere Marquet State Park,” Jobe said. “It helps you dive deeper into the region.”

The $7 million includes the grounds around the building such as hardscaping, landscaping and outdoor learning labs as part of phase one.

“This is not meant to compete with the Alton Visitors Center; it’s meant to complement,” Jobe noted. “This is more of an orientation center. We do a lot of market research, with various companies tracking visitor habits and spending. The past two years, nature-based tourism has increased 20 percent.”

The tourism bureau has worked with the state for 3½ years since the Biden administration through the EDA announced that COVID-19 funds were available for tourism related projects.

“We submitted this,” Jobe recalled. “We were booted out early on, but competing with Pennsylvania, New York and Florida. The state knew and then we submitted this project to the state. That’s how long we’ve been working on this.”