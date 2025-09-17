Evanston native is a ‘Survivor’

Evanston native Alex Moore went from a swamp to a jungle.

Moore, communications director for 9th District Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, D-Evanston, is a contestant on the upcoming season of “Survivor,” which debuts Sept. 24.

He competes with 17 other individuals in Fiji for the $1 million purse in “Survivor 49.”

Moore said he was thrilled to join the iconic adventure show.

“‘Survivor’ has been a show that I’ve watched with my family forever,” Moore said. “It’s one of those things like ‘Wait, I could do that. I’m physical. I played baseball growing up.’ Why wouldn’t I put myself in this situation? Playing this game that I love for $1 million. Who doesn’t want that?”

Moore said he had tried to get on the show for season 48, but didn’t get the call. However, last fall the process got rolling for him to be a contestant for season 49.

“It was definitely a life-changing experience,” the Evanston native said.

He said reaching out to join the ‘Survivor’ cast was an easy decision.

“I’m young. I’m single. I have the time and energy,” the 26-year-old Moore said. “Why not do this now?”

The Schakowsky staffer said the experience on the show put him to the test.

“I work in (Washington) D.C. I work on The Hill. I wear a suit every day,” Moore said. “I am not used to this. I’m in the sand. I’m in the dirt. I’m in the mud.

“My family was very much of the opinion ‘Are you going to make it out alive? Are you going to make it back?’ … It all worked out. It was something that I knew was going to get me out of my comfort zone and I was ready for that. I’m happy about it now, looking back.”

Moore said he has always been a community-focused guy.

“I went to Northwestern because I love my town so much I wanted to go to school 10 minutes away from my home,” Moore said. “I did relations work at the university. I tried to bridge the gap between the Evanston community and the Northwestern community. Then I got interested in how do I do this as a career.”

He was an intern for Schakowsky and after graduation went to work in the congresswoman’s D.C. office. Moore is now a senior adviser and communications director.

“The political world has always been interesting to me,” Moore said. “I went to journalism school, so I got that perspective. I like being on this side of things where people want information from me.”

He said his background in politics helped with the wheeling and dealing that takes place on the game show.

“I think the D.C. Swamp prepared me immensely for what I was to encounter because a lot of what you are dealing with on ‘Survivor’ is you get this information. You withhold it. You share it. What is going to be a benefit for you,” Moore said. “It’s a game of chess. You’re thinking about the long game. It’s the same thing I’m doing in my role in D.C. What is going to help my boss’ image get out there? What is the best type of communication to let our constituents know what is going on?

“It was doing that all the time (on the show). It’s exhausting. It’s 24/7, but I feel I live a 24/7 lifestyle here (in D.C.) too.

Schakowsky said she will be rooting for her staffer.

“Apparently, surviving the Republican majority in Congress was not a strong enough test for Alex!” the U.S. representative said in a statement. “I could not be prouder of him for being cast on the upcoming season of ‘Survivor,’ a truly once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

“I remember well the first time I met Alex. It was seven years ago at a local community event, and he was a young summer intern at the time. Alex was dressed in a full suit and had a huge smile on his face. He looked so professional; I almost mistook him for a fellow government official! Since that summer day back in 2018, Alex has blossomed into one of my most trusted senior advisers. I am confident that he brought the same heart, hustle, and strategy to the island that he brings to our office every day.

“Just remember, Alex, no matter what happened out there, Team Schakowsky has our popcorn ready and will be rooting for you all season long!”

Moore said with Schakowsky stepping down at the end of her term, he plans to head back home

“It’s kind of a full-circle moment. I feel I’ve done my job in D.C. I’ve been with her going on five years. So, I’m ready to come back to the community that I know,” Moore said. “I’m definitely going to move back to the Chicago area to be around family and friends. I will look at how I can continue this kind of work in Chicago, where it’s not this swamp-like place, where I can actually be around people who have contributed to me my entire life, role models and mentors who have been a part of my life whether they’re teachers, family, friends, that type of thing.

“I feel much more comfortable there than I do here. We’ll see what’s next, but I think it’s definitely going to be me involved — whether that’s still in politics or with some organization.”

“Survivor 49” airs at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 on CBS.