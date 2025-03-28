Flyover soars in its first year

A Navy Pier attraction has gone above and beyond expectations in its first year of operation.

While exact numbers were not available as of press time, Flyover officials said the attraction has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors.

According to research by Choose Chicago, the city’s tourism bureau, Flyover has directly and indirectly driven business sales of more than $46 million, generating more than $4 million in state and local tax revenue and supporting nearly 23,000 jobs.

“It has been everything we hoped for and more,” said Avery Bass, marketing & brand experience manager for Flyover. “We have had incredible success in our first year, being a joint partner with Navy Pier.

“It has been great. We have seen so many different faces from so many different places.”

Since opening in March 2024, Flyover has drawn guests with its flying journeys and storytelling, offering perspectives of Windy City landmarks.

“We been blown away by the way in which Chicago has embraced Flyover,” said Derek Poitras, general manager of Flyover. “In the short time that it’s been around, it’s become part of Chicago’s cultural fabric.”

Bass said Flyover has continued to draw both tourists and locals.

“We have had a nice mix which makes us unique,” he said. “We are a tourist destination in the summertime and we also see strong local support with families. We have residents telling visiting friends, ‘You have to see Flyover.’

“In the summer, we have more tourists attending. In the winter, we see more locals.”

The Chicago attraction is Flyover’s fourth location, following Vancouver; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Las Vegas.

Flyover officials said they were thrilled with the attraction’s popularity in Chicago during its first year.

“As we celebrate our one-year anniversary, we are overjoyed to reflect on the incredible journey Flyover has taken in Chicago,” said Lisa Adams, COO and executive producer of Flyover Attractions. “Our goal has always been to offer visitors an unparalleled experience of the vibrant landscape and thriving culture of Chicago, while also showcasing the stunning natural beauty of the rest of the world.

“This milestone marks a year of innovation, adventure and unforgettable memories; and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling.”

Bass said the typical Flyover experience takes about 30 minutes, starting out in gallery space and then moving into a room with a 360-degree screen.

“It is what makes the experience so special. You are suspended as you move through the city,” Bass said. “Your seat is moving. It is when you really get the joy and awe of the moment.”

There is no age limit for the attraction. However, individuals do need to be 40 inches in height to go on the ride.

“We have had people in their 90s and little kids who are 40 inches tall,” Bass said. “We have individuals on date nights and families. The attraction is for anybody.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he is pleased with the way the attraction shows the city.

“Flyover has truly captured the essence of our city, showcasing Chicago’s vibrant culture, stunning architecture, and dynamic energy,” Johnson said. “This film not only highlights Chicago in its best light but also positively impacts the perception of our city both locally and globally.

“We are proud to share Chicago’s unique story with the world and inspire a deeper appreciation for its beauty and significance.”

Bass noted that the film Believe Chicago took more than 500 hours of drone flying, 750 individuals and two years to make happen.

“Believe Chicago is an emotional film,” Bass said. “People have left in tears because it is such an emotional show. It shows that Chicago pride.”

Poitras, Flyover’s general manager, agrees.

“Chicagoans love Believe Chicago, which we’re delighted by, because it really was created as a love letter to the city,” Poitras said. “We’ve also welcomed guests from all over the world and every state in the U.S.

“Flyover has quickly become a must on visitors’ itineraries.”

Guest can see a double feature of Believe Chicago and Legendary Iceland back to back at a discounted rate.

Bass said Flyover Attractions does not have plans to expand to other cities anytime in the near future, but “we always have an ear to the ground to see what opportunities might exist.”

“Right now, we are doing our best to amplify the message about our current location,” the Flyover brand manager said.

Navy Pier leaders said they are pleased with the attraction’s presence at the Chicago landmark.

“Flyover has been an exceptional addition to Navy Pier and Chicago as a whole,” said Marilynn Gardner, president and CEO of Navy Pier. “Not only is it a fun attraction that clearly leaves an impression on guests, but it is making a positive economic impact and helping drive guests to Navy Pier.

“Flyover is a great way to experience the beauty and soul of Chicago.”

Guests can experience Believe Chicago and Legendary Iceland daily at Flyover in Navy Pier. Chicago Public Schools students can experience either Flyover adventure for $10, with proof of enrollment, when buying tickets at the Flyover box office, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. General admission tickets can be bought at the box office or online at https://www.experienceflyover.com/chicago/.

