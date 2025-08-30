Game players in for wild ride

What do you get when you combine a Bodacious Bear, other animal alliteration, the help of six adult children, a successful Kickstarter campaign, a Finnish marketer, and a desire to bring families together?

The ZooJourn board game, which will be out in time for holiday gift-giving.

Northbrook resident Terry Luc first thought he was going to create an educational children’s book on animals but pivoted to a board game instead.

“It’s a game for families where every animal has an alliterate adjectives,” Luc said. “It is meant to expose children to other animals.”

ZooJourn’s animals include a quokka, a small marsupial from western Australia that is about the size of a cat; and a marmoset, a small long-tailed South American monkey.

Luc said the game has gone through a few revisions.

“The first version of the game was very basic,” he said. “Then, we decided to add a villain, the Pernicious Poacher, who steals animals from players.

“We tried to make it challenging and involve all the players. We wanted to involve as many players as possible.”

Luc said he did not want to create anything overly complex that would stop younger children from partaking in the ZooJourn adventure.

“A lot of board games now are Dungeons and Dragons-like,” Luc said. “We wanted a simple game that would pull people away from their screens. There is nothing dark about the game. It is fun and interactive.”

Luc, an artist, said he is hopeful to get the game into schools, small shops and zoos.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is a philanthropic partner of ZooJourn, with a portion of proceeds from game sales expected to benefit the zoo’s mission and conservation efforts.

A player wins ZooJourn by collecting animals and getting them into a sanctuary where no one can steal them.

Games take from 45-90 minutes, Luc said.

Luc is the husband of Chronicle Media award-winning photojournalist Kari Angell Luc.

Terry Luc noted that his wife and six adult children have played a role in the game coming to market.

“They were all interested in helping select the animals and with game-testing,” Terry Luc said. “Two are graphically talented. One is a game lover. It has been so rewarding that all the kids got involved.”

The Luc children are Anastasia Peterson and Orrin, Casey, Marie, Gerry and Max. Their son-in-law, Thomas Peterson, also contributed to the game production.

It has been a three-year journey to bring the game to market.

At one point, the game had a player losing a turn. A game designer told Luc to change that.

“Never have a player lose a turn,” Luc was told. “They become disengaged. You have to see if they go on their phone.”

Luc connected with a marketing person, Dina Ramse, in Finland. She helped him get a Kickstarter campaign launched for the game’s production.

“I had never done Kickstarter,” Luc said. “The goal was $7,000, and we raised $10,500 … It was stressful. If you don’t make the goal, you have to give the money back. We not only made the goal, we surpassed it.”

Luc expects games to be available by early November.

“We want to get the game into retail stores for Christmas,” he said. “That is the next part of the plan.”

Luc said creating a board game has been an eye-opening experience.

“You really have to be open minded. You play things over and over in your mind,” he said. “You learn through the process. You have to be able to accept criticism. You don’t follow every suggestion, but if they find a problem you have to respect others’ opinion,”

He hopes to be able to create merchandise from the game’s characters.

“The artwork lends itself to merchandise,” Luc said.

He also hopes to create other games going forward.

As for the game’s name, it was an adventure arriving on ZooJourn.

“We went through a lot of names. It went from Amazing Ape to Angry Ape and the Animal Alphabet,” Luc said. “We were like Angry Apes sounds too much like Angry Birds and then it was ‘adults are not going to pay an alphabet game.’

“It became a family challenge. It was brought up that Pocket Monsters was shortened to Pokemon. It was said the game was a zoological journey, so we came up with ZooJourn. It’s a made-up name, but it kind of sounds like sojourn, so it works out perfectly.”

Information on ZooJourn and pre-orders is available at https://zoojourn.com/.

