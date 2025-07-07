Grant Park race showcases repeat winner Shane van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen won the Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series Race today in downtown Chicago for the second time.

Van Gisbergen, 36, drove the No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet to win just in the nick of time before the rain started. The weather forecasters kept threatening rain, but periods of sunshine and temperatures at nearly 80 degrees encouraged NASCAR fans.

Van Gisbergen’s Grant Park 165 is his third victory in 33 Cup Series races. This is his second victory

and third top 10 finish in 2025. This is also his second victory and second top 10 finish in three races at the Chicago Street Race.

Van Gisbergen did the ceremonial burnout to wow the audience and stood on top of his car triumphantly to acknowledge spectators.

Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose started the Grant Park 165 as honorary grand marshal.

“Drivers, start your engines!” Rose shouted jubilantly from the Grant Park stage.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson returned this year wearing a fitted race suit. Johnson told Chronicle Media what he would like to say to all fans of Chicago.

“We are the most dynamic place on the entire planet,” Johnson told Chronicle Media while standing on the track before the race.

“The Fourth of July weekend, everyone that we attracted from around the globe is proof positive that we are truly the greatest freakin’ city in the world,” Johnson said. “Love you all.”