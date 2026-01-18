Guzman y Gomez opens first Chicago location

The founder and CEO of Guzman y Gomez fast-food restaurants is doing things 180 degrees differently in the Chicago area then he did starting out in Australia.

And it doesn’t bother him a bit.

“When we built the brand in Australia, we always went urban then suburban,” Steven Marks said. “Because drive-throughs do so well, we decided to start with drive-through here in the United States.”

GYG’s move into urban continues with the opening of a restaurant in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood – the first of the franchise’s locations in the city.

“Once we start building these urban restaurants, that’s when the brand will get to be more and more well-known,” Marks said.

The Bucktown restaurant. located at 1624 N. Damen Ave., is the franchise’s eighth in the Chicago area, joining Naperville, Schaumburg, Crystal Lake, Buffalo Grove, Deerfield, Evanston and Des Plaines.

Marks said GYG’s presence in the city and suburbs will continue to grow with 15 locations opening within the next two years. He said six of the new locations will likely be in Chicago.

GYG’s only U.S. restaurants are in the Chicago area – at least for awhile.

“We’re not going to any other city,” Marks said. “We opened our first restaurant (Naperville) five years ago and then COVID hit and we couldn’t construct for two years. We’ve had seven restaurants open over the last two years. Now the brand’s starting to pick up pace.”

The GYG CEO said his franchise is big with young adults.

“You think where have we got 22- to 35-year-olds. When I look at our university stores anywhere, they’re number 1 in revenue by far. I’m seeing it in every country.

“GYG is fast food, but it’s generational. You come here. You get a breakfast burrito. It’s five bucks. Burrito bowls from $8.20, and it’s all clean, fresh food.”

Marks said he is not fearful of his bigger-name competition.

“People say ‘Oh, but you’ve got Chipotle.’ Our food quality is so superior,” he said. “The energy of our restaurant is there. Our restaurants are beautiful. We do breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“In Australia, we just launched this Barbecue Chicken Double Crush, and we’re going to be launching products like that here in the U.S. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, it sounds like a Taco Bell product.’ Taco Bell’s not real food. Imagine all of sudden having real foot and having fun with it. That’s where GYG’s really going.”

Marks, a native New Yorker, started GYG after moving to Australia for work and not being able to find Mexican food to his liking. Now, the chain has more than 260 locations worldwide.

“I think for us, it’s this passion for food and service,” he said. “The mission is to reinvent fast food.”

Marks thinks GYG is ahead of the game by offering people the choice of getting less food.

“You know what the next big thing in food is? I’m reading more and more about it – smaller-portion sizes,” the franchise’s founder said. “We have burritos and we have mini burritos. Anything you see on the menu, we have a mini version.

“We’ve been doing this for 10 years. I’ll see people at Chipotle and they order a bowl – we have the same size bowls – but they only eat half of it. It’s too much food. Our view years ago was like we’ve got to give people the option to eat less food if they want.

“People want smaller portions. I’ve seen it grow throughout the last 10 years. It’s growing here in Chicago as well. It’s not to shame people for eating more food, but it’s to give people the option. We’ve got burritos and bowls, but there’s always a mini. You can get a Burrito Bowl Mini from six bucks and that’s all customizable, with all your sauces and everything. You can’t beat it.”

GYG Bucktown is open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, offering dine-in, takeout, app and web ordering, and delivery. Guests can earn GOMEX loyalty points and get free delivery through the GYG app on orders more than $10. For information, visit www.guzmanygomez.com