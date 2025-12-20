‘Hadestown’ comes to Prairie Home Alliance

If not for Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman, Namisa Mdlalose Bizana could be in an entirely different profession.

Seeing the film “Hook,” a young Namisa became obsessed with the movie. So obsessed, in fact, that her parents had to hide the movie in their South African home.

“Adults asked me at 6 or 7 years old what I wanted to be when I grew up. I remember being really annoyed,” Bizana said. ‘I just got here. I just rolled out of the womb,’ I wanted to say. I remember looking around and adults all looked very unhappy.

“A lot of kids would say they wanted to be a doctor, but that did not feel right to me. Other kids said, ‘teacher.’ The teachers I knew all seemed miserable.”

With “Hook” as her guide, a young Namisa determined that major acting happens in America and that was what she wanted to do.

Thankfully for Peoria theatergoers, Bizana followed her dream and wound up with the major role of Persephone in the national touring company of “Hadestown.”

The winner of eight Tony awards, including Best New Musical, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, “Hadestown” takes the stage Jan. 6-7 at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater in Peoria.

After being part of the South African version of “Sesame Street,” the young Namisa got involved with theater work.

“I realized that in theater, you are performing all of the time. You are with an audience in a designated space,” Bizana said. “I fell in love with that and said that’s what I want to do.”

Bizana said life with a touring company has plenty of pendulum’s swings. You can spend two weeks in Los Angeles and then hit four different cities in three states in a one-week period.

“My favorite is traveling by bus and falling asleep in one state and waking up in another, and then getting off the bus and asking a stranger, ‘Where am I?’” she said.

Bizana wound up in the United States when her then-finance (now husband) got accepted into the Berkeley College of Music.

The first “Hadestown touring company Bizana was with required her and her husband to have a long-distance relationship.

“It was not fun,” she said. “This tour, we are here together. So, it’s wonderful.”

“Hadestown” is the biggest production that Bizana has been a part of in the United States.

Regardless of how drained she might feel from traveling, Bizana said, she always gets excited for show performances.

“It’s artistic integrity” Bizana said. “I’ve been in the industry for so long. There has be so much pain, money spent, tears shed and blood shed, that I owe it to myself and the audience to give a good performance.”

The New York City resident is more that a actor. She is also a writer and does animation work.

“I love storytelling,” Bizana said. “One studio had me doing animation and said scream like I was falling out a window. I have never done that, so I had to figure out what that sounds like.”

“Hadestown” is the first work in more than a decade that has had a woman, Anais Mitchell, be the solo author of a musical, writing the music, lyrics and book.

Bizana said that makes her excited to be a part of the production.

“It makes me feel like I want to do well. It is a bonus having a woman as the writer,” she said. “This is a difficult industry for women across the board. She started in early 2008 and it took a full 10 years to get the show on Broadway.

“She had to write and rewrite for 10 years in a little space. She built the play from the ground up. It gives me hope for the future. It makes me want to hold out for my dreams. You can get tired and weary, but it you love something and have the passion for it, you keep chipping away at your dreams. Putting in the work makes you believe.”

Bizana encouraged people in the area to come see one of the Peoria shows.

“The production is born in the underworld. It is a great show and we do it right,” Bizana said. “There is space for people to come in and believe again.

“If you need a little hope come on out. Come escape into the underworld.”

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6-7 at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater in Peoria. Tickets to “Hadestown” are available for purchase at BroadwayInPeoria.com and PeoriaCivicCenter.com. Savings for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com