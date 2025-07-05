Highland Park parade ‘full of heart, celebration’

Highland Park’s Fourth of July events included a parade which stepped off on the same route as last year.

The updated parade route did not pass by the Port Clinton Square block where seven people were killed and many were injured during the July 4, 2022 parade.

The City of Highland Park and the Park District of Highland Park presented the parade with a theme for 2025 of “Dream Team.”

“I’m so grateful for the Dream Team that made this event special for our community, especially our participating businesses and the outstanding performers,” said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering.

“From our veterans’ groups and first responders to local businesses, sports and dance teams, and

more, today’s parade was a true celebration of all the many ways we connect with and support each other.”

At the end of the parade, Rotering greeted attendees and also stood on Central Avenue as a waving spectator.

“The parade was full of heart and full of celebration,” Rotering said with a smile.

Charlie Lo Bue, 6, a first-grader from Highland Park, was also a spectator on Central Avenue with parent Nikki.

“I think it’s just so important that we have the parade keep going,” Charlie’s mother said. “It’s been such a tradition and I’m really glad to see the community out here.”

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart walked the parade route as did other elected officials.

“Let’s all be safe and happy,” Rinehart said, “and think about those that have been impacted by the parade three years ago.”

The 2025 parade started at Laurel Avenue and First Street with 37 parade entries and ended shortly before noon.

Central Avenue was still a large part of the parade route with a turn from Green Bay Road onto Central. The parade ended at Sunset Woods Park.

The Independence Day Friday schedule for Highland Park this year also included the return of the solemn morning remembrance ceremony held inside at The Moraine, 1201 Park Ave. West, remembering the victims of the July 4, 2022, shootings — Katie Goldstein, Irina McCarthy, Kevin Michael McCarthy, Stephen Straus, Jacki Lovi Sundheim, Nicolás Toledo and Eduardo Uvaldo.