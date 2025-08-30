Jewel-Osco plans beach party, volleyball tournament

Jewel-Osco will light up North Avenue Beach in Chicago with its Electric Anniversary Party and Charity Volleyball Tournament.

From 6-10 p.m. Thursday, the grocer is serving volleyball enthusiasts a party which includes local DJs, food, cocktails and charitable giving.

Registration for the celebration is open to the public with glow-in-the-dark volleyball and bocce ball charity tournaments; other games and activities, such as a neon foam party and cornhole; giveaways and prizes; food booths; a Beer & Beverage Garden, featuring tastes from sponsor brands; and DJ sets by Chicago entertainers.

The evening festivities will include Thursday Night Football on multiple screens and JoJo’s Time Out Lounge.

“For more than 126 years, Jewel-Osco has had the privilege of being part of your family’s table,” said Tina Brown, senior marketing director for Jewel-Osco. “After last summer’s enormous success during our 125th anniversary celebration, we are thrilled to bring this charitable beach volleyball tournament back with a charged-up theme. The Electric Avenue Party is our way of amping up our appreciation to the communities we serve every day – and to have some serious fun while giving back.”

The highlight of the night is the Charity Volleyball Tournament with Mixed/Coed 4’s and 6’s divisions open to all skill levels. Winners of each division will earn the opportunity to direct a $4,000 donation to one of several charities.

Sponsors include Nabisco, Blue Bunny, General Mills, McCain, Danone, Home Run Inn, Hormel, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Sargento, Seattle’s Best, Frito Lay, Birds Eye and Tyson.

The event schedule is:

6 p.m.: Check-in

6:30 p.m.: Tournament play begins

10 p.m.: Event concludes

The rain date is Friday.

Participants must be 21 years of age.

To register for the tournament and learn about the party, visit www.celebrateithjewelosco.com.