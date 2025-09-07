Last sailing World War II LST to dock in Alton

EVANSVILLE, Indiana — A rare opportunity is around the bend in Alton, with tours of the only operational World War II LST (Landing Ship, Tank) vessel in the world from Sept. 18- 22.

The USS LST 325 Ship Memorial, a nonprofit organization, will be offering tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Port of Alton. The historic World War II ship was used to carry tanks during the war, but now serves as a floating museum, preserving artifacts from the era. Group tours also are available.

An LST was a World War II-era military vessel designed to beach itself on hostile shores to deliver tanks, vehicles, troops and supplies directly to the front lines, a crucial capability when no ports were available, explained Chris Donahue, one of nine members of the board of directors for the USS LST 325 Ship Memorial in Evansville, Indiana.

“This one was used in World War II to haul tanks and trucks for the allies where no port facility existed,” Donahue said. “It hauled and unloaded tanks. This particular ship was used in Sicily (Italy), Salerno (Italy), North Africa, and Normandy (France) on D-Day.

“It’s the last one sailing. That’s what makes it unique in the world.”

LSTs were used all over the world, including in Europe and the Pacific. The ships featured a shallow draft for beaching, large bow doors, and a ramp that lowers to the beach, along with a stern anchor and winch system to help them retract from the shore.

“There are very few World War II ships. This is the only LST,” Donahue said. “There might be three World War II ships in the world.”

A 28-man crew of veterans, led by Capt. Bob Jornlin, brought the 82-year-old USS LST-325 from Greece in 2001 to Mobile, Alabama. Jornlin, of Evansville died last year, according to Evansville’s 44 News. A native of Earlville, Illinois, Jornlin wrote a book, Bringing Back a Hero, about the historic journey of recovering the USS LST-325.

It took more than two years to refurbish the ship that, since 2005, has stayed in port in Indiana except for annual excursions for tours in the Midwest and on the East Coast.

“It leaves only once a year,” Donahue said, “Last year, it went to Pittsburgh as its main stop, with secondary stops in Wheeling, West Virginia and Marietta, Ohio.

This year, the ship’s main stop is in Muscatine, Iowa, with Alton as a secondary stop. The USS LST-325 Ship Memorial will open back up for tours in Evansville on Oct. 3.

The tour of the USS LST-325 starts with a walk through the front bow doors where visitors pay for the tour. The tour through the ship includes two decks. Visitors first tour the upper deck, where during war time there would be 30 vehicles. Then, the tour proceeds to the lower deck where during war there would be 20 Sherman tanks, each weighing 30 tons.

The tour also features a collection of artifacts, rare memorabilia, interactive displays and special exhibits.

Tour tickets are available in Alton on a walk-up basis. Visit lstmemorial.org for information.