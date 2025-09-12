Lemonade Stand shines its own light for victims of terror attacks

In New York City, authorities will be shining a “Tribute in Light” up into the night sky this weekend to honor the memory of those lost in the devastating terror attacks that struck America on that dreadful September morning 24 years ago.

In near west suburban Cook County, residents of the 700 block of Bonnie Brae in River Forest were joined on a gorgeous early fall afternoon Thursday by hundreds of other well wishers as they shone their own sort of light in remembrance of 9/11 victims.

For nearly a quarter-century, come rain or shine, the Bonnie Brae Lemonade Stand has celebrated the act of caring for others and giving to those in need. And having fun doing it. Over the years, the stand has expanded well beyond lemonade, now offering cookies, ice cream, popcorn and cotton candy, along with musical performances, photo booths and a foam machine.

For four hours Thursday, bubbles floated over lawns as face-painted children wandered happily about and older folks caught up with friends and acquaintances.

All the while, a steady flow of people walked over to the big bowl at “Donation Station” and dropped in their fives, 10s, 20s and even larger currency, and waited for one of the kids to ring the big cow bell in salute.

The Bonnie Brae Lemonade Stand began humbly enough, fueled simply by the desire of neighborhood children to bring something positive to the darkness the country was feeling in the wake of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the resulting war in the Middle East. Their thought was quite literally to “turn lemons into lemonade.”

With a little help from grown-ups, they organized the Lemonade Stand and publicized it largely through word of mouth. The first event on Sept. 11, 2002, was held on the front lawn of Patti Henek’s house, and raised $800. That amount doubled each year over the next several years, to more $40,000 as the celebration took over the entire block.

Along the way, it has benefited numerous local charities that focus on children, like the Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry, Maywood Fine Arts, Opportunity Knocks and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Oak Park.

In 2011, the village of River Forest formally recognized the efforts of the kids and adults on 700 Bonnie Brae by designating the street “LemonAid Place.”

Last year, the event, assisted by sponsorship from numerous businesses and organizations, raised $60,217 for The Wonder Works Children’s Museum in Oak Park and Collaboration for Early Childhood, bringing the total amount raised so far to more than $676,000.

This year, the event once again also benefited Opportunity Knocks, and Henek hopes to pass $750,000 in total receipts.

“Never in a million years did we think that: 1. We’d continue this long; and 2. Grow into this huge community event,” she said. “It’s taken on a life of its own, and the community has embraced it.”