Leo Choir showcases its talent

The Leo High School Choir will take the national stage Tuesday, appearing on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

With their voices and performances, the young men will represent both their school and Chicago.

The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Public voting will be open at AGT.VOTE.NBC.com from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Supporters across Chicago and beyond can cast their votes to help the Leo Choir advance to the next round of competition.

“We are asking Chicago to stand with us,” said Shaka Rawls, principal and alumnus of Leo. “This is about more than just a performance; it’s about showcasing the spirit of our city, the strength of our mission and the brilliance of our boys.”

The choir made it to the live rounds, advancing on the show that aired June 10 when they got all four judges’ vote for moving on.

As Leo approaches its 100th anniversary, the milestone moment highlights the school’s mission to uplift and inspire, Chicago Archdiocese officials said. The Leo High School Choir embodies the spirit of brotherhood, resilience and excellence that have defined the institution since 1926, they said.

For nearly 100 years, Leo Catholic High School has stood at 79th and Sangamon.