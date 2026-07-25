‘Lion King’ circles back to Peoria 

After a decade, “The Lion King” is making a triumphant return to Peoria.

North America’s longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour will kick off the 2026-27 season at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center.

Dates and times for the performances are still being finalized, according to Scott McGorty, associate director of season ticket sales for The American Theatre Guild, which oversees productions at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater.

“We are excited to welcome back ‘The Lion King’,” McGorty said. “It is roaring back into town after 10 years.”

The American Theatre Guild spokesman said it is crazy to think about the longevity that the play has had.

“It has been a staple on Broadway for 30 years. It has been on tour since 2002,” McGorty said. “It is in nine cities right now across the world.”

He said the magnitude of the production is something most people don’t realize.

“It takes 17 trucks to transport the production from city to city,” McGorty said. “It takes four days to set up. There is so much tech involved, lighting and costumes.”

Two hundred puppets, that took 17,000 hours to create, are part of the production, as are four 18-foot giraffes.

McGorty, who has seen the production at least five times, said The Lion King is one of the most visually stunning shows he has ever seen.

“Every time I see it on tour, I am blown away. There is always something new that I didn’t catch before,” he said. “Every time I see it, I appreciate the production that much more.”

McGorty said despite millions having already seen the play and movies, there has not been a dip in theater attendance for “Lion King” performances.

“When I just went, it was a full house. It is still the No. 1 theatrical show,” he said. “There have been 130 million theater goers worldwide who have seen it.

“Seasoned theater goers want to go to see the amazing story or to feel nostalgic or to introduce a new member of the family to the story. It speaks to all generations.”

McGorty said the family friendly musical is geared for individuals ages 6 and up.

He said the production is inspiring.

“The artistic form of ‘Lion King’ just transcends everything,” McGorty said. “They create a savanna on stage. There are different costumes. There are headdresses made of grass. There are lions, hyenas, birds, so many different animals.

“It is just jaw-dropping how amazing the production is.”

He said anyone who has not seen the production is missing out on a treat.

“This is the show you don’t want to miss,” McGorty said. “It is truly a masterpiece of theater. We are so incredibly grateful to have the ability to bring it to Peoria for the first time in a decade.”

Other shows in the Prairie Home Alliance Theater’s 2026-27 season are: “Waitress” on Oct. 6-7, “Six” on Nov. 17-19, The Neil Diamond Musical “A Beautiful Noise” on Feb. 3-4, and “The Bodyguard” on May 11-12.

McGorty noted that a season ticket membership gives theater goers priority access to “The Lion King” tickets.

“You can lock in your seats and get the best pricing for next season,” McGorty said.

He said the music of Lion King is another reason to see the production.

“It is the soundtrack you know from the film, but additional songs have been added as well,” McGorty said.

He noted that 12 musicians use 55 different drums and 13 different flutes to provide the score.

“It being a masterpiece includes the music,” McGorty said. “With the music, you are being transferred to Africa. You are part of the culture.”

Prairie Home Alliance Theater season tickets start at $260. For information, go to BroadwayInPeoria.com.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com

