Little Shop opens at Marriott

LINCOLNSHIRE – The Chicago area’s longest-running musical theater, Marriott Theatre, opens its 2026 season with Little Shop of Horrors, previewing Wednesday and opening Jan. 28.

The show runs through March 15.

Directed and choreographed by Tommy Rapley (Marriott Theatre: James and the Giant Peach, Big Fish) and featuring music direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan Nelson, the production brings the darkly comic musical to life with a blend of sci-fi flair, 1960s pop, and theatrical imagination.

Little Shop features a score by Alan Menken.

“I hope that audiences leave the theater with guts sore from laughing, with hearts heavy for our tragic and lovable lovers, and with ears joyfully ringing with this delectable score,” said Rapley. “And also, with a little more empathy for the folks who are desperately trying to get by – well-intended people in dire and seemingly inescapable circumstances who haven’t succumbed to the murderous temptations of a man-eating plant … yet. Perhaps if we build better roads in and out of Skid Row, and care more for the people who live there, we can save the world before The Plant consumes us all.”

Little Shop of Horrors stars Jackson Evans (Marriott Theatre: Singin’ in the Rain, A Christmas Story, Charlie Brown) as “Seymour”; Maya Rowe (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Disney’s Finding Nemo; Theo Ubique: A Little Night Music – Jeff Award Winner, Best Supporting Actress) as “Audrey”; Andrew Mueller (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical – Jeff Award, Man of La Mancha, For The Boys) as “Orin & Others”; Mark David Kaplan (Marriott Theatre: Titanic, Oliver!, Anything Goes) as “Mr. Mushnik”; and Lorenzo Rush Jr. (Marriott Theatre: Joseph, A Christmas Story, The Wizard of Oz) as “Audrey II (Voice),” with Lydia Burke, Daryn Harrell, Miciah Lathan, and Garrett Lutz; Ensemble Jordan Anthony Arredondo, and Ed Kross; and understudies Marta Bady, Dan Gold, Darryl D’Angelo Jones, and Arwen-Vira Marsh. Starting March 4, the role of “Audrey” will be played by Amanda Walker.

The artistic team features costume design by Amanda Vander Byl, lighting by Jesse Klug, sound by John Johnson, scenery by Milo Bue, props by Ivy Thomas, puppets by Jesse Mooney-Bullock, wigs by Miguel Armstrong and Stage Manager Richard Strimer.

Little Shop of Horrors is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 and 5 p.m. with select Thursday 1 p.m. shows. Call for dinner-theater; and student, senior and military discounts. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets or become a Marriott Theatre subscriber, call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847-634-0200 or go to www.tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for information. To make a restaurant reservation, call 847-634-0100.