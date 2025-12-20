Local author cultivates history, spirituality and fantasy into award-winning novels 

Like the genesis of any plant, the seeds of a good story take time to germinate before they can grow into a great novel.

For Rockford-based author and storyteller E.R. Barr, his book ideas took root during the summers he worked as a park ranger in southwest Wisconsin. Through the years, the seedlings of those stories, fertilized by faith, history and fantasy, have flourished into award-winning works of fiction.

A Roman Catholic priest since 1984 and now a monsignor in the Diocese of Rockford, he has received a top award from Reader’s Favorite, an international book review and award website.

“Skellig: The Tales of Conor Archer Vol 2” received a gold medal, the highest award in the Christian fantasy/Sci Fi category in the Reader’s Favorite Award Contest.

The competition featured thousands of book entries from more than a dozen countries, including works by independent authors, celebrity writers such as actor Jim Carrey and Star Trek actor/director Jonathan Frakes, and New York Times best-selling writers.

“I wasn’t expecting to win a gold medal, and I was surprised and honored to receive this award as the Reader’s Favorite contest has a multitude of entries,” Barr said.

The latest award isn’t a first for Barr, who has authored six books ranging from spiritual non-fiction to fantasy fiction works.

The first book in the Conor Archer series, “ROAN: The Tales of Conor Archer” (2012), received 11 national book awards, including a First Place Purple Dragonfly Award for Young Adult Fiction.

Barr’s other books are: “The Shadow of the Cross: A Journey Through the Virtues of Celtic Spirituality” (2004), “The Way of the Cross with St. John the Apostle” (2019), and the two-volume Vatican Archive Thriller series: “Gods in the Ruins” (2021) and “Beneath the Bishop’s Bones” (2022). All of his books are available on Amazon.

The themes Barr explores in his books are as varied as the plant species he encountered as a park ranger.

“While I was in the seminary, studying to become a Catholic priest, I worked as a park ranger over the summers in southwest Wisconsin,” he said. “The history of this region is fascinating and includes Native American burial mounds, unique plants and elements of Celtic spirituality brought here by Irish settlers.

“These elements served as a major source of inspiration for many of my novels.”

After his ordination to the priesthood in 1984, Barr was assigned to the Catholic Diocese of Rockford, where he served as a pastor and educator before working in diocesan leadership as a monsignor.

The 11-county Rockford diocese includes Winnebago, DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties.

An astute theologian, Barr is a storyteller at heart.

“I think back to my days as a park ranger, where people would gather around a campfire and tell stories,” he said. “Whether at church, on social media or in my writing, I try to be God’s storyteller and relay the truths of our faith and Christ’s redeeming grace.

“When I started writing the Conor Archer series in 2010, I wanted to weave together spirituality, history, fantasy, nature and the supernatural while using the rural setting of my southwest Wisconsin roots,” Barr said.

After the critical and commercial success of his Conor Archer books, Barr ventured into the thriller genre with his Vatican Archives series.

“In writing the Vatican Archives series, I wanted to change how the Catholic Church is portrayed. In popular books and movies such as “The Da Vinci Code” and “Conclave,” the Church is the antagonist,” Barr said. “It’s a negative narrative and I was tired of seeing the Church constantly being portrayed that way.”

“The Vatican Archive series revolves around a group called ‘Veritas’ or truth-seekers who are Vatican archeologists discovering relics around the world,” he said. “Of course, there is a crisis, and there are all the elements of a thriller, but the papacy and the Catholic Church are protagonists.”

Writing his novels under the pen name E.R. Barr is not meant to disguise Eric Barr’s true identity, but to help readers judge his work on its own merits.

“I don’t want the truth of my novels to be obscured by my name,” he said. “I want my readers to see these novels not as theological essays but as exciting stories with deep religious and supernatural meaning.”

From rural Wisconsin, steeped in centuries-old Native American and Celtic traditions, to worldwide discoveries of ancient burial sites, there’s no telling where E.R. Barr’s novels will take readers next.

“The value of a good story speaks volumes over the preaching of doctrine,” Barr said. “I believe that good stories plant the seeds of faith that lead people back to the redemptive power of God.”